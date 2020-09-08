Including fresh brunches and the return of old favourites…

Clear your calendar – we’ve got your end-of-week plans sorted, with eight new brunches in Dubai.

Folly by Nick & Scott

Brunch is back at Folly by Nick & Scott, with a three-course menu of modern Euro-leaning dishes to share. A selection of starters, mains and desserts will be served direct to your table, with dishes such as perhaps crispy hen’s egg with pancetta and maple syrup; grilled rib-eye with green salsa; and blood orange and vanilla cheesecake for dessert. It’s a great price, at Dhs350 including sparkling.

Folly by Nick & Scott, Unit 27, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs350 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

Traiteur Brunch at Park Hyatt Dubai

A legend on the Dubai dining scene, the Traiteur brunch is back at Park Hyatt Dubai. Expect a top-quality menu of seafood and hot dishes, paired with sparkling Creek views.

Traiteur, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs495 (soft drinks), Dhs695 (sparkling grape), Dhs775 (bubbly), Dhs895 (premium bubbly). Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyatt.com

The Big Rainbow Brunch at BB Social Dining

Promising a ‘lively, unconventional’ event, the all-new Big Rainbow Brunch is spread over three floors at BB Social Dining. The contemporary menu will feature dishes such as lamb barbacoa, cauliflower popcorn, and chicken bang bang bao.

The Big Rainbow Brunch, BB Social Dining, DIFC, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with wine and beer, Dhs450 with French bubbles. Tel: (0)4 407 4444. bbdifc.business.site

Wednesday night brunch at La Mezcaleria

Dubai’s night owls have a new midweek destination, with the launch of La Mezcaleria’s Wednesday night brunch. Beginning at 9pm, this party brunch includes signature tastes such as flatbread pizzas, jumbo shrimps and rib-eye steaks, with La Mezcaleria’s resident DJ on the decks.

La Mezcaleria Pop-Up, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Wed 9pm to midnight. Dhs175 with soft drinks, Dhs230 with beer and wine, Dhs320 with spirits, cocktails and prosecco. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Social Brunch at Social Company

Kick off your weekend at the Social Brunch at Social Company, within Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. On Thursday nights, the cool urban eatery is offering sharing starters, a choice of mains and a dessert platter, with free-flowing drinks and live acoustic entertainment. Plus, it’s pet-friendly, so your pooch can come too.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Thu 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs259 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Yoru Night Brunch

The new Yoru night brunch at Noir restaurant promises to be an entertaining affair, with contortionists and performers weaving their way through the restaurant. The menu promises Japanese sharing dishes and innovative cocktails, and there’s an after-party until 3am for those who really want to kickon.

Yoru brunch at Noir restaurant, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, brunch every Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs350 house, after-party 11pm to 3am, Dhs99 for three drinks. Tel: (04) 409 5222. kempinski.com

Brunch del Matto

Fresh from a facelift, Matto is back with a sleek new design and revamped Friday brunch. Share a selection of starters before selecting a main course from the mod-Italian menu. To finish, there’s a tempting dessert sampler for the table.

Matto, Lobby Level, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Fri 1pm to 5pm. Dhs170 for food, Dhs260 with house drinks. Tel: (0)52 604 3535. mattodubai.com

Twenty Three Rooftop Bar

And the award for most memorable start time goes to… Twenty Three Rooftop Bar. The Media City venue’s brunch runs from 1.23pm until 4.23pm, and the 23 theme doesn’t end there, with ’23 unique essences created by the bartenders and chefs’. Expect starters of ceviche and cured salmon, Australian steaks or herbed ravioli for mains, and an array of desserts. Afterwards, enjoy happy hour drinks for – you guessed it – Dhs23 a pop.

Twenty Three Rooftop Bar, Grand Plaza Movenpick Hotel, Media City, Fri 1.23pm to 4.23pm. Dhs189 with soft drinks, Dhs289 with house drinks, Dhs329 with sparkling. Tel: (0)54 723 1425. movenpick.com/grand-plaza