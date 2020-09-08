Who says that brunches should be reserved only for the weekend?

La Mezcaleria is throwing the rule book out of the window with a brand new night brunch which takes place every Wednesday. Between 9pm and midnight, guests will be able to enjoy unlimited food and drinks, with prices starting from Dhs175.

For those of us who can’t hold out until the weekend comes to let loose at a party brunch, fun Latin American hotspot La Mezcaleria will be launching its new ‘Night Brunch’ on Wednesday September 9.

Dishes include an unlimited selection of starters including avocado tartine, flatbreads and corn salad, followed by mains to share such as rib-eye steak and jumbo shrimp, finishing with the chef’s dessert selection. Tunes will be provided by the La Mezcaleria resident DJ, who promises to keep the vibe alive until the early hours.

Avoid a sore head on Thursday morning and opt for the soft drinks package for Dhs175, or let your hair down with a selection of free-flow of house wine and beer for Dhs230. The regular bar package includes house spirits, cocktails, Prosecco, wine, and beer and will cost you Dhs320.

If you can’t bear the thought of waking up for work after a late night, check out La Mezcaleria’s weekend line up too. On Fridays there’s another brunch which runs from 1pm to 5pm and packages start from Dhs190 with food and soft drinks, Dhs290 with wine and beer, Dhs360 with spirits, cocktails, prosecco, or Dhs460 with champagne.

La Mezcaleria Pop-Up, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Wednesdays, 9pm to midnight, from Dhs175. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb