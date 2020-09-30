Sponsored: Treat yourself and your family to a stay with unlimited food and beverages plus activities…

The pros of an all-inclusive vacation are pretty straightforward: you don’t have to lift a finger, carry a wallet, or make a single decision more difficult than “scrambled or fried?”

The trade-off for that luxury? Well, usually it means you’re dining in the same venue every night, or doing the same activities every day. Not so, at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel and Suites.

Located on one of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations, the Palm Jumeirah, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is the emirate’s only luxury ultra-all-inclusive resort, offering its guests a world of limitless experiences in accommodation, dining, entertainment, leisure and wellness, at no extra cost.

From its 1km stretch of pristine private beach as well as four temperature-controlled swimming pools to its 11 award-winning restaurants and bars including the brilliant Turkish-inspired venue A La Turca, and Spanish meat joint Toro Loco Steakhouse.

Outdoor activities include spinning, trampolining, anti-gravity yoga, aqua-fit and more and indulgent pampering at Anjana Spa, the hotel’s premium facilities, and exceptional services afford multi-generational families the luxury of choice, in a beautiful beachfront setting.

An ultra-all-inclusive stay a Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites starts from Dhs1,200 to Dhs1,500 per night based on two people staying in a deluxe room.

This includes unlimited dining, over 100 premium brand beverages, access to daily entertainment and fitness activities as well as access to the popular Rixy Kids Club, and use of the wellness facilities at Anjana Spa.

For more information, visit rixos.com

