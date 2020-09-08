Sponsored: There’s a staycation package to suit everyone…

Found conveniently located in the heart of Dubai Media City, Arjaan by Rotana has launched a series of new staycation deals. Each one offers all-inclusive food and soft drinks, as well as a Premium Room with your own private plunge pool.

The first deal is perfect for couples looking for a romantic weekend getaway. From Dhs2,900 per couple, you can enjoy the Premium Suite with welcome drink on arrival, personalised room decor and home-made cake.

In the evening you can enjoy a romantic dinner next to your private pool, with a personal butler to take care of all of your needs. On the menu you can expect an exciting prawn cocktail to start followed by a juicy steak and range of delicious desserts; before waking up to breakfast in bed the following morning.

Families will be treated to an alternative package suited to a fun-loving group of up to five people. Book the Premium Suite from Dhs2,900 and enjoy lunch including burgers, pizzas and quesadilla, plus access to the soft minibar.

You’ll also receive all the snacks you could need for the perfect movie night (including ice-cream). Head down to Cilantro for breakfast to indulge in an all-you-can-eat feast at the all-day dining restaurant.

Alternatively, leave the kids at home and enjoy a getaway with mates instead. Prices start from Dhs3,999 for up to ten people, and include chef’s special canapés served by your personal butler as well as your choice of smoothies or ice cream for everyone and dining vouchers to use in the hotel.

The hotel is dry but has plenty of fun things to do for groups of all ages, whether you want to break way as a couple, family or with friends.

For booking or more information visit rotanatimes.com/arjaanbyrotanadubaimediacity/offers/25429, email res.arjaandmc@rotana.com or WhatsApp +971 50 628 1594.

Arjaan by Rotana, Dubai Media City, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Sufouh 2. Tel: (04) 436 0000. rotanatimes.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram