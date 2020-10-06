It will be the third branch of the popular F&B chain in the city…

Lock, Stock & Barrel remains one of the city’s ultimate go-to bar and restaurants, for everything from casual drinks to watching sports, brunching and lots more. Now, a third branch is opening in Dubai in January 2021.

Joining successful existing branches in JBR and Barsha Heights, you’ll find the new Lock, Stock & Barrel at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Business Bay. Expect the same sort of food, live music and beverages that are synonymous with the brand.

The venue spans 8,000 sqft, with a capacity of 500 people. The perfect spot for socialising, the venue will be complete with two pool tables, a five-metre screen, a mezzanine with its own bar and casual seating.

Both Lock, Stock & Barrel branches are popular for their easy-going menu, hearty roast dinner, happy hours, ladies’ nights and brunches, so we are sure the new spot will be popular with those living around Business Bay.

If you can’t wait until January to get a slice of the action, why not head to Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR this Friday. The popular ‘Absolutely Barrelled’ brunch is back, with casual food and unlimited house drinks between 1pm and 4pm every Friday, priced at Dhs250.

Solutions Leisure’s CEO Paul Evans said “Having worked with our partners for over four years with our first ever Lock, Stock & Barrel, we were delighted when they invited us to be part of their new and exciting plans for the new hotel in Business Bay. They have been exceptional partners since day one and we are super excited to expand and grow this relationship even further”.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Grand Millennium Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai, opening soon.

