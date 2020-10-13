Sponsored: The beautiful outdoor venue reopens this weekend…

Enjoy a taste of incredible Arabian hospitality at the reopening of beautiful outdoor restaurant, Ninive, from Thursday October 15. The stunning outdoor venue boasts luxurious majlis-style seating, ambient lanterns and plush rugs to create a cosy and relaxing atmosphere under the stars.

The caravanserai-inspired space is the ideal spot to gather with friends and enjoy traditional Arabic and North African cuisine. The menu is designed with the very best dishes that Morocco, Iran, Iraq and Turkey has to offer, which have been given a modern twist that’s not to be missed.

Known for its speciality shisha, Ninive has an incomparable selection of premium blends, and a team of shisha experts on hand to deliver a traditional experience. Ninive’s staff are also well-versed in the food menu, and able to offer additional information and historical details about the delicious dishes.

The outdoor venue is surrounded by natural palm trees and foliage and beautiful twinkling lights, offering a secluded space within the midst of DIFC’s skyscrapers. Comfortable seating and multi level tables are arranged in a sociable setting to encourage conversation and positive experiences.

Don’t leave without sampling the extensive cocktail menu. Ninive’s mixologists have created a range of intriguing cocktails inspired by the Middle East. From unique flavours such as turmeric to fig, amaretto and cloves, let your senses take over as you sample the sweet and savoury selection.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Saturday to Wednesday 6pm to 2am, Thursday & Friday 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 326 6105. ninive.ae

Images: Provided