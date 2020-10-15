Add this spot to your ‘to-do list’…

Summer is finally fading away and if you’re looking for some activities that take place in the great outdoors, you’ll be thrilled to know that Dubai Garden Glow is back for its 6th season at Zabeel Park.

The family-friendly entertainment spot opened to the public on October 12 with the theme ‘Back to Nature’ and is a unique park that should be on your bucket list.

It consists of five attractions: Glow Garden, Dinosaur Park, Magic Park, Art Park and Ice Park (Note: the Ice Park is currently under maintenance). For Dhs65 per person, you can visit Garden Glow and Dinosaur Park and children up to the age of 3 can enter for free. Book your tickets here.

It’s open from 5pm to 11pm, Saturday to Thursday and 5pm to midnight on Fridays.

Here’s what you’ll find inside this bright and colourful park.

The Instagrammable Glow Park is fabricated with handmade light and is so bright that it can be seen as you drive past the park. Expect to see more than 500 light installations in the form of flowers, birds, fish and animals and much more.

The Magic Park features over 25 fun exhibits and 3D artworks and if you haven’t worn out your mobile battery already, this section will surely make it happen. Go snap-happy as you sit in a cauldron, or stand in the jaws of a reptile – it’s a great place to create some fond family memories and up your ‘Gram game.

Have a little one that’s fond of dinosaurs? They will love the impressive Dinosaur Park that includes realistic, animatronic versions of pre-historic dinosaurs. There are more than 120 dinosaurs to check out (or run away from) spread over three periods – Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous.

And at the Art Park, you will find displays that have been created from recycled materials and it’s all based around the park’s central theme.

At the moment, we do not know when the park’s 6th season closure is, so best head there as soon as possible before you miss out.

Dubai Garden Glow, Zabeel Park, Gate 6 and 7, Area B, Dubai, 5pm to 11pm Saturday to Thursday, 5pm to midnight Friday, Dhs65. Tel: (055) 918 8126. dubaigardenglow.com

Images: Getty/Pixabay