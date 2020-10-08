It’s the latest restaurant to open on the coveted beach spot…

Get ready to say ‘hola’ to a brand new Mexican restaurant that is set to open soon at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Señor Pico is set to be a lively and vibrant eatery, serving up ‘Mexican-Early Californian’ cuisine.

Palm West Beach has fast earned fans for its fantastic location and amazing views of the Dubai Marina skyline, and visitors to Señor Pico will enjoy all of this from the restaurant’s prime position on the beachfront.

We’re bringing you the exclusive reveal of the new venue, plus what you can expect to find on the menu…

Inside the restaurant, it’s an explosion of bright colours and casual seating, giving you all of that welcoming Mexican flair from the get-go. Eye-catching starry lanterns and multicolored fish ornaments hang from the ceiling.

On the menu, you’ll find ‘reimagined classics and new favourites’, from cheesy quesadillas, fully-loaded nachos, tacos and burritos, to tortas, ensaladas and some ‘signature choices’ including tender meat, seafood and vegetables.

Signature dishes include lamb pastor, which is a succulent Lamb shoulder layered with onions and marinated for 48 hours. Another is the pico chicken which is a stand-up marinated chicken with adobo, cumin, coriander lime juice.

A number of key ingredients for the food are sourced from Mexico. The beverages menu includes a refreshing list of soft drinks, mocktails and cocktails, which include some shaken and frozen varieties.

Manuel Gastelum, Señor Pico – General Manager said “Guests can enjoy idyllic sunsets, all backed by lively rhythms and relaxed vibes. We cannot wait to welcome our guests with a charming “Bienvenidos” and show them the true Señor Pico experience. You will never leave thirsty!”

Whilst an exact opening date has not yet been confirmed, it’s set to be very soon.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Opening soon. senorpico.thepalmdxb

Images: Provided