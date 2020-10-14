Apple revealed four brand-new iPhone models at a virtual event on its website last night…

On Tuesday October 13, 9pm UAE time, Apple held the second part of its annual product launch event. The virtual event revealed a new home smart speaker called HomePod Mini, and four new iPhone models.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-order in the UAE from October 16, and the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Max can be pre-ordered from November 6. It looks as thought the HomePod mini won’t be available in the UAE for now.

So what’s new?

All four models come with 5G capability, A14 Bionic – the ‘fastest chip in any smartphone’, MagSafe wireless charging and extra-durable Ceramic Shield Glass.

iPhone 12 and the new size iPhone 12 mini are available in five aluminium colour ways, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are made from a more premium stainless steel, available in graphite, silver, gold and the new pacific blue.

All phones boast impressive cameras, but the Pro models have LiDAR scanners which measures light distance to improve photography in low light. Pro models also offer the ‘highest quality video in a smartphone’, shooting HDR video with Dolby Vision.

How much will they cost in the UAE?

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED, starting at Dhs3,399 and Dhs2,999, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at Dhs4,199 and Dhs4,699, respectively.

Trade-in options are also available on Apple’s website or in-store, offering money off the price of your new iPhone when you trade in your old one.

Apple also revealed a line of MagSafe accessories, including a wireless charger, which will also be available to preorder on October 16. The product seamlessly ‘snap’ to the phone using magnetic force, with prices starting from Dhs169 for the charger and Dhs219 for the iPhone cases.

Images: Provided