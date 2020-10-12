If you’re looking for us, this is where we’ll be…

Pop-up bar. Asian food truck. Cool alfresco setting. Killer DJ tunes. Lah Lah Bazaar is back – and it’s ticking every single one of our winter-in-Dubai boxes.

From October 22, the seasonal pop-up will be taking over the poolside terrace of Lah Lah restaurant at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, the Greens. From Thursday to Saturday every weekend, the good times will come courtesy of an outdoor bar, a food truck slinging Asian street snacks, and picnic tables for kicking back with your mates.

For the opening weekend, 20 homegrown DJs and musicians, including Khalil Barazi, Leon Knight, David Craig, Soulninja and Jon Besant, will set the tone with a blend of disco, funk, soul, house and old-school hip-hop.

On the food front, you can expect the modern-Asian flavours Lah Lah is famous for, such as chicken katsu sandos, Thai fish cakes, or chargrilled meats served with barbecue sauce and spicy Korean slaw.

The Bazaar Brunch

One of the best ways to enjoy Lah Lah Bazaar is by booking the Bazaar Brunch. This three-hour session on the lawn includes unlimited food and drinks for Dhs269 per person. The Bazaar Brunch is available every day, starting at 6pm on Thursday and Friday, and 1pm on Saturday.

Long weekends at Lah Lah Bazaar

In addition to the Bazaar Brunch, there’ll be different things happening over the course of each weekend, so plan your visit accordingly. On Thursdays, ease into the weekend with sundowners, street food, and DJ tunes from 6pm.

On Fridays, Lah Lah’s ever-popular R’n’B brunch is still running indoors over two sessions. From 2pm to 5pm or 7pm to 10pm, eat your fill of sushi and pan-Asian favourites, paired with soft drinks (Dhs299) cocktails and house drinks (Dhs375) or sparkling wine (Dhs450). Once brunch wraps up, kick back at Lah Lah Bazaar from 6pm, for a starlight session of live entertainment.

On Saturdays, Lah Lah Bazaar takes on a family-friendly vibe, welcoming children of all ages, along with the family dog! Starting at noon, this all-day affair includes a bouncy castle and arts and crafts for the kids, plus treats and water for your pooch.

Lah Lah Bazaar, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Starting Oct 22, Thu and Fri from 6pm, Sat from noon. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants