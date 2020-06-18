There’s a dedicated doggie lift that takes you straight to the restaurant, and a lovely lawn for all to enjoy…

You may have been spending a lot of time indoors, which is great when you have a pet who loves to be around you all the time. But remember, just like you, your pet would love to head outdoors for a walk or run, or maybe just a breath of fresh air.

Thankfully, there are several cafes that are pet-friendly in the city, with a couple more popping up every month.

Joining that list is popular pan-Asian kitchen and bar, Lah Lah at Zabeel House in The Greens.

The restaurant has recently re-opened adhering to the strict safety regulations set out by the Government of Dubai.

So, why should you take your pet to Lah Lah?



(Above: Rafiki enjoying a little VIP service from the Lah Lah team)

There’s plenty for pet owners and four-legged friends to enjoy with complimentary water bowls and treats served. Plus, pups will have the chance to run around on the large lawn space outside the restaurant.

There’s even a dedicated dog lift that will take you and your pooch straight to the restaurant from the ground floor.

If that isn’t enough to entice you, Lah Lah is also rolling out a refreshed menu and some cool deals and offers for humans.

Make sure to book in advance for you and your furry friend on (04) 519 1111. The restaurant is open for both you and your pet from noon to 10pm daily.

Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5191111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Images: provided