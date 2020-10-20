This bohemian-style dinner will be one to remember…

Imagine yourself enjoying a delicious meal on the beach, with your bare feet in the sand and the waves crashing up next to you. This is the kind of blissful setting you can expect at Nikki Beach Dubai’s ‘Dinner in the Sand’. Returning for a couple of events per month, the stunning concept is the ideal way to spend a winter evening in Dubai.

The first event will take place on Thursday October 22, with options of a two or three course menu to enjoy on the beach. The area of sand directly in front of Nikki Beach’s famous beach club will be decorated with bohemian style lanterns and socially distanced tables.

During the open-air experience, you’ll be able to enjoy a set menu of some of Nikki Beach’s signature dishes including sea bass ceviche, burrata caprese, free range chicken, black Angus strip loin, or Atlantic salmon fillet. Finish your night with options of a white chocolate sphere, pistachio tiramisu or coconut cheesecake.

There will also be a resident live DJ helping to set the mood throughout the evening. Guests will be entertained with a relaxed yet ambient vibe, perfect for a get together with family, friends and even the little ones are welcome to join.

A two course menu is priced at Dhs250 per person, or for three courses the price will be Dhs300 per person. Drinks will be served a la carte and include a specially curated cocktail and mocktail menu. Treat your tastebuds to drinks such as the ‘sandy shores’, ‘pearl sunset’ or ‘shooting star’.

The dress code is beach chic, and shoes are definitely optional. The relaxed evening kicks off from 7pm on October 22, or again on Thursday October 29. Dates for November are yet to be announced.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Thursday October 22, 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (054) 791 0049. dubai.nikkibeach.com

