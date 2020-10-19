There is a brilliant Thursday night deal and a daily happy hour…

Gin-based cocktails have become something of an art form. Topped up with infused tonics and finished with a flourish of fruit, they’re considered, by many, as Instagrammable as they are delicious.

If you’re a fan, we know of just the place in Dubai for you to visit in the coming weeks. After a successful stint in March 2020, the stunning botanical gin garden pop-up at The Ritz Carlton, JBR Dubai is relaunching this week.

The Twilight Garden will be open from Wednesday, October 21, with a brilliant Thursday ladies’ night offer (plus a deal for the guys too) and daily happy hour deal, from 4pm to 6pm, with buy-two-get-two-free on selected gins.

You’ll enter through a huge white archway adorned with flowers, into the lush green space encased by a white picket fence, giving it a quintessential British garden feel. Tables and chairs are grouped in a relaxed, yet socially-distanced setting, from where you’ll enjoy incredible views over the Arabian Gulf.

A central pop-up bar will serve gin-based drinks from Dhs39. While music drifts over the scene, you could opt to chill out or play on the specially designed mini golf course or mini beanbag toss. As day turns into night, the scene will be illuminated by fairy lights.

A tapas menu is also available. Perfect for sharing, tuck into Spanish classics such as patatas bravas, manchego croquetas and gambas al ajillo for Dhs30 per dish.

The ‘Pop Up Ladies’ Night’ handily runs every Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, so it’s the perfect excuse to get together with your friends and say cheers to the end of the working week. The two-hour package is inclusive of unlimited selected gin and tonics, plus tapas, priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys.

See you there…

Twilight Garden, The Ritz-Carlton JBR, Dubai, daily 4pm until late. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided