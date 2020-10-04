Even your pet deserves a vacation…

It’s October 4 which is ‘World Animal Day’ and to help celebrate the furry members of your family, we’ve rounded up a list of hotels where pets are welcomed all year round.

It’s also a great way to reward and pamper your pet for its good behaviour. Just make sure you tell the hotels you’re bringing them along.

Here are 6 pet-friendly hotels to take your pet for a complete family get-away.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis has been welcoming pets ever since it opened earlier this year at no extra charge. All you have to do is let them know that you are bringing your furry family member along in order for them to prepare the room with a doggy bed and food bowl. You can even take them along to all-day dining restaurant OUIBar + Terrace or take them out for a stroll nearby after their meals or maybe sniff around nearby Silicon Lake – just make sure you keep them on a leash.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

This four-star hotel has just announced that pets can now join their owners for a cosy staycation. Furry guests will also have their own ‘pet-friendly lift’ along with a special door sign ‘pet in the room’ to ensure a purfect stay. A few rules need to be followed such as keeping your pet on a leash while walking around public areas of the hotel and during in-room services, and if you need to leave your pet unattended in the room you need to notify the front desk.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 439 8888. marriott.com

W Dubai – The Palm

If your dog has been a good boy, book a stay at this five-star resort on The Palm where he will be treated like a VIP (Very Important Pooch). You will need to pay an extra Dhs500 per dog and it will be an additional Dhs50 per night. With the cost, however, your dog will get snacks, toys and his very own bed. They won’t be allowed in the restaurants or other areas of the hotel like the pool, but they do have their very own garden in the hotel where they can mingle and make friends with other pets.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, Dubai. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Located in the heart of Old Dubai, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel features a large collection of art spread across the hotel. But, the hotel is also dog-friendly (sorry kitties). There’s no extra charge but they would need to be under 10kgs to be allowed in the room.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Al Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 230 8555. jumeirah.com

Out of town: Aljazira Bungalows Ghantoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aljazira Bungalows Ghantoot (@aljazirabungalows.ghantoot) on Sep 12, 2020 at 11:55am PDT

Want a staycation out of the city? Head to Aljazira Bungalows Ghantoot – just a short drive away from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The beachfront bungalows welcome pets for free allowing the whole family to enjoy a great vacation away from Dubai – Ask @Pistache featured in the picture above who had a great time with his hooman when they visted. Take your pet on a stroll at the private beach area where they can splash around before catching the beautiful sunset. Room rates start from Dhs350 net, but if you prefer a bungalow, prices start from just Dhs550. The bungalows include a fully equipped kitchen and living room (yes, with WiFi). Bookings have to be done directly on 050 638 7722. Just let them know you will be bringing your pet. If you have any questions, message the team on their Instagram @aljazirabungalows.ghantoot

Aljazira Bungalows Ghantoot, Aljazira Bungalows Ghantoot, Tel: (0)50 638 7722. @aljazirabungalows.ghantoot

Upcoming: Hotel Indigo

This artsy new hotel is set to to open this month and while it’s one art-lovers shouldn’t miss, it’s a must-visit for pet owners as it’s a pet-friendly hotel, too. There’s even a specialised menu designed just for your furry companions. Hotel Indigo is due to open in October, with rates starting from Dhs349 per night including breakfast and its an additional Dhs200 per pet.

Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. hotelindigo.com/dubai

Images: social/supplied