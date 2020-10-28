Think outdoor dining, a chilled atmosphere and live music…

We just can’t get enough of the cooler weather (in case you hadn’t already realised), and we think this calls for a celebration. What better way to celebrate than an open-air festival at one of Dubai’s most favoured casual hangouts, Reform Social & Grill?

That’s right. The British-style gastropub is launching its first ever ‘Winterfest’ in November, a three-day outdoor event that promises its visitors a relaxed alfresco setting with live music and some great drinks deals to get stuck into.

It’s taking place from Thursday, November 5 to Saturday, November 7. Take a seat in the orchard or lakeside area and enjoy craft beers, ciders and plenty of the classic British bites and dishes that the restaurant is known for.

Champagne and cocktail stations will be set up for you to visit and 80’s and 90’s music will be playing all day. As well as that, there will be live performances from four solo artists throughout the day. It’s Dhs50 entry which is redeemable on a beverage.

It will run from 4pm to 12pm on the Thursday and from 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. There are some great deals on drinks, including six drinks priced at Dhs250 and Dhs460 for twelve drinks. Booking your entry tickets in advance is advised.

Whilst the whole festival is family-friendly, the best day for the little ones will be Saturday, November 7. Entertainment will include a Photo Booth, bubble artist and a performance from Magic Phil. Disney princess Elsa from Frozen will also make an appearance.

When the sun goes down, fire pits will be lit and there will be plenty of beanbags for you to pull up and sit alongside them.

Count us in…

Winterfest, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Thursday, November 5 to Saturday, November 7, 4pm to 12pm, Thursday, 11am to midnight Friday and Saturday. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Images: Provided