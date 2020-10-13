Our annual night of epic celebrations is just around the corner…

We can’t believe our favourite night of the year is almost upon us. The annual What’s On Nightlife Awards 2020 will be taking place on Tuesday November 3, and this year we’re hosting it at the stunning beach club, White Beach, found on the shores of Atlantis, The Palm.

This special night acts as a golden opportunity to celebrate the entire nightlife industry, after a turbulent year, for all of their hard work and resilience. Not only will we crown our deserving winners and highly commended venues in no less than 18 categories, but we’ll also have the chance to get together with the people behind the brilliant hotspots and have a night of socially distanced fun.

The whole event will be hosted by Virgin Radio’s nightlife presenters Maz and James, with Maz live on the ground with us and James direct in the studio sharing all the goss as it happens. Be sure to tune in live on the night to be the first to find out who will be taking home our coveted trophies.

Four of the winners were chosen by you, our loyal readers, so stay tuned to find out who you decided should be named the best ladies’ day, ladies’ night, party brunch and evening brunch in Dubai. The remaining first and second place positions were picked, after long deliberation, by our nightlife editorial panel team.

Ahead of the big night, we’re giving you a chance to win big prizes on Virgin Radio. Tune in to The Feed with Brent Black in the days leading up to November 3 and those who have entered Virgin’s ‘Pick The Hits’ survey will have the chance to win a one-night stay at Five Palm Jumeirah including breakfast and Naughty Noodles Brunch for two people or a table of four at the Mask-erade Evening brunch at The Penthouse.

Keep an eye out on our Instagram for all the behind the scenes action on the night…

