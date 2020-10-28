It’s the sister restaurant of the popular Hakkasan eatery…

In Dubai we’re not short of upscale restaurants and eateries clamoring to show off everything they’ve got, from luxury design and interiors to top-notch cuisine. Now, there’s a new one to add to our much-coveted must-visit list.

Cantonese restaurant Ling Ling is set to open at the Atlantis, The Royal when the hotel itself finally opens (slated to be in 2021). It’s the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Hakkasan restaurant (also Cantonese) which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm.

The new venue will be perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of the hotel, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. Set to cater for both dining and nightlife, we’re told to expect an ‘edgy, vibrant and sophisticated’ setting and atmosphere.

The space will be comprised of a dining room, event area, a huge private dining area, a luxurious lounge and outdoor terraces. Views not to be compromised, these terraces will offer visitors 180-degree panoramic views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.

Ling Ling was originally known as the Ling Ling Lounge, a concept which can be found in most Hakkasan restaurants around the world. Two Ling Ling restaurants already exist around the world: one in Oslo and one in Marrakech.

Whilst we are not yet sure exactly when the Dubai outpost of Ling Ling will open, we’ll be sure to let you know. The restaurant is set to serve up specially-curated cocktails, sophisticated Cantonese cuisine and a lively vibe.

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is on track to open at some point in 2021. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22.

Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis, The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, coming soon.

Image: Provided