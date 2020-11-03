From luxe ladies’ nights to seafood and sangria sessions by the sea…

We’ve made it to hump day, so go ahead and treat yourself to some midweek fun. Take a peek at all the best Tuesday night deals in Dubai here, or try these three new Tuesday night deals in Dubai tonight.

Mi Amore at Marea

This sleek Italian in DIFC has just launched a luxe new ladies’ night. For Dhs199, women can enjoy three courses from Marea’s Mi Amore menu, paired with three drinks (selections include cocktails, red or white wine, or prosecco). The gents haven’t been overlooked, either, with the three-course meal available for Dhs199 (drinks are extra). Highlights include the salmon carpaccio starter, ricotta gnocchi with burrata for mains, and bomboloni (Italian doughnuts) for dessert.

Mi Amore at Marea, Gate Village 7, DIFC. Tue, 6pm to 10pm. Dhs199 for ladies, including 3 courses and 3 drinks; Dhs199 for gents, food only. Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae

Uplift Tuesdays at Cé La Vi

Gather your girlfriends for Uplift Tuesdays at lofty Dubai bar Cé La Vi. For Dhs150, women can enjoy four hours of unlimited house drinks, from 9pm to 1am.

Cé La Vi, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd. Uplift Tuesdays from 9pm to 1am, Dhs150 for 4 hours of house drinks. Tel: (04)582 6111. celavi.com/en/dubai/

Seafood & sangria at Aprons & Hammers

Is there anything better than tucking into a bucket of seafood by the seaside? How about throwing in some free sangria? Sold. On Tuesday nights, Aprons & Hammers at La Mer is pouring free sangria when you order a bucket of saucy crabs, clams, lobsters or prawns. A small seafood bucket gets you two glasses of sangria, or plump for a large bucket and get a whole pitcher free.

Aprons & Hammers, La Mer, Seafood & Sangria on Tue, 7pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 388 8670. apronsandhammers.com