Stretch your dirham further with these Tuesday night deals in Dubai…

You’ve made it to the middle of the week, so go ahead and treat yourself to a night out. From Taco Tuesdays and ladies’ night offers to special midweek menus, we’ve rounded up all the unbeatable deals Dubai restaurants are offering on Tuesday nights.

Here are all the best Tuesday night deals in Dubai.

Izakaya

Take your pick of a range of offers for Sushi & Bubbly Tuesdays at Izakaya. Dhs175 buys you two hours of unlimited sushi; Dhs298 includes unlimited sushi, free-flowing bubbly and selected cocktails; and Dhs400 includes unlimited sushi, sashimi plates, two glasses or bubbly or a cocktail.

Izakaya, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/izakaya

McGettigan’s

Get your mates together for the ‘Auld Fashioned’ gents’ night at McGettigans, Souk Madinat. Gents will receive three free drink vouchers when they buy a Dhs50 food voucher to spend on Irish pub menu.

McGettigans, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Tue 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com/madinat-dubai

Certo’s

On Tuesdays, there’s a fantastic deal at Italian restaurant Certo for both girls and guys. Tuck into cheese, charcuterie, and a range of Italian nibbles, plus free-flowing wine for three hours, for Dhs149.

Certo Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 366 91 87. radissonhotels.com

Jazz@Pizza Express

Love Parties is bringing the love to Jazz@Pizza Express in JLT. The new Pick ‘N’ Mix night let’s you devise your own perfect evening. Ladies can buy four tokens for Dhs99, to use on food and drinks, or Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks and one main course. For gents, it’s Dhs149 for five tokens, or Dhs199 for the two hours of drinks and a main.

Jazz@Pizza Express, Cluster A, JLT, Tue until late. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. thestagebrunch.com

Positano

Tuck into all-you-can-eat pizza from a selected menu at La Farine, in the JW Marriott Marquis. It’s Dhs95 per person for unlimited pizza, or Dhs150 a head including a bucket of beer. Children under the age of five dine for free, and ages six to 12 pay half-price.

Positano, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 414 6414. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/positano

The Crown & Lion

For a taste of Ol’ Blighty, head to the Crown & Lion on Tuesdays for a plate of British fish and chips and a pint of beer, all for just Dhs95. You can also take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free deals on fish and chips, or salads.

The Crown & Lion, Byblos Hotel, Barsha Heights, Tue 11am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 448 8000. bybloshoteldubai.com

Chicago Meatpackers

For Chicago Meatpackers’ Crafty Tuesdays, enjoy three bottles of craft beer and signature chicken wings for Dhs115. This offer is available all day on Tuesdays.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Tue noon to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 580 7983. meatpackers.ae

Motorino

Not only is this JBR restaurant is dishing out some of the best pizzas in Dubai, they also have a fab offer for families. When you order two main courses, children under the age of 11 can get a pizza, pasta or antipasti for free. The family deal is available from 4pm to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and noon to 5pm on Friday and Saturday.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk JBR, Tue 4pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 814 5918. motorinodubai.com

Lucky Voice

At Lucky Ladies & Gents Night, Dhs99 buys you three selected house beverages and one meal, or pay Dhs149 for selected pints and a meal.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Tue 4pm to midnight. Tel: 800 58259. luckyvoice.com/bars/dubai

The City Grill

Get your protein fix at The City Grill on Tuesdays, with the South African steakhouse’s Unlimited Braai Night. Expect an endless procession of steaks, sausages, chicken and ribs

The City Grill, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Tue 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

Cafe W

Cafe W (or Cafe M as you’d know it by day) in Media One Hotel has a wine and cheese offering every Tuesday and Thursday between 7pm and 10pm, including unlimited red or white wine for Dhs169, or bubbles for Dhs199.

Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dhs169 house wines, Dhs199 bubbles. Tel: (04) 427 1000. More info on website.

Taco Tuesdays

El Chapo’s Tacos

El Chapo’s Tacos champions the Mexican marvel every day of the week, but especially on Tuesdays. Enjoy unlimited tacos for two hours priced for Dhs99. There are plenty of options to choose from including beef, fish or chicken. How many can you handle?

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Tue. Tel: (04) 514 5411. el-chapos-tacos.com

Chalco’s Tacos

On Tuesdays, Dhs50 buys you all-you-can-eat tacos at Chalco’s in JLT. Eat your fill of soft or crunchy tacos, filled with chicken, chile con carne or vegetables.

Chalco’s Tacos, JLT Cluster D, Unit 5 Lake Level, Tue 11am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 453 9175. chalcosmexicangrill.com

La Mezcaleria

La Mezcaleria has popped up in the spot normally occupied by Indie in DIFC for the summer. Its Taco Tuesday deal includes a chef’s selection of dishes and soft drinks for Dhs190, with unlimited margaritas for Dhs235, with wine and beer for Dhs265, or with spirits and prosecco for Dhs350. The package runs from 8pm to 11pm each Tuesday.

La Mezcaleria, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Tue, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (050) 423 4044. lamezcaleriadxb.com

La Carnita

Take your pick of six hard-shell or soft-shell tacos for Dhs180 on Tuesdays. Flavour-packed fillings include Mexican beef chorizo, achiote chicken, or a vegetarian mushroom version. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm, so get in early to team your tacos with discounted drinks.

La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Tue 4pm to late. Tel: (0)4 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Soul Street

At this Five Jumeirah Village hotspot, get unlimited tacos for Dhs89 on Tuesdays. If you’re looking to turn it into a fiesta, upgrade to a jug of sangria for Dhs129. Soul Street has great sunset views overlooking JVC, so be sure to get there for dusk to enjoy the golden hues.

Soul Street, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Tue 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Tortuga

Taco Tuesdays at Tortuga brings you unlimited tacos for Dhs159, plus your choice of one Mexican beer or margarita.

Tortuga, Mina A’ Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, Tue 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Zoco

Get Dhs10 tacos every Tuesday at Zoco, located in the Atrium at Al Habtoor City. The soft-shell tacos come with your choice of chicken, beef or vegetarian filling.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Early-bird offers

Mango Tree Thai Bistro

The early bird catches the cut-price dinner at Mango Tree Thai Bistro in JBR. Dine between 5pm and 7pm, Sunday to Thursday, and save 50 per cent on your food.

Mango Tree Thai Bistro, Hilton Hotel The Walk JBR, Tue 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 374 7555. facebook.com/MangoTreeJBR/

Prime68

You have but a brief window of opportunity to take advantage of the Prime Time menu at Prime68. Available daily from 6pm to 7pm, the three-course menu is priced at Dhs200, with wine pairing an additional Dhs120.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, daily 6pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/prime68

Fibber Magee’s

For an affordable date night, head to Fibber Magee’s for the ‘Two can dine for Dhs199’ offer. Available Sunday to Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm, the deal includes two main meals and a bottle of wine or four beers/ciders.

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Rd, behind Saeed Tower 1, Dubai, Tue 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

Tuesday Ladies’ Night deal

Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill

At the all-new Decadence ladies’ night, women can enjoy discounted dishes and three free drinks, with entertainment by DJ Julien Noma.

Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Tue 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. renaissancedubailife.com

Lah Lah

Head to pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah, at Zabeel House by Jumeirah in the Greens, for ladies’ night on Tuesdays. Women get a three-course menu of contemporary Asian favourites for Dhs119, plus three free glasses of house wine.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Tue from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. contactgreens@jumeirah.com

Atelier M

Enjoy complimentary beauty services and four free drinks in the lounge at Beauty & The Beat, Atelier M’s lavish ladies’ night. In the restaurant, order a three-course meal with two free drinks for Dhs190.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Claw BBQ

Gather your girlfriends for ladies’ night at Claw, where women get unlimited drinks and 50 per cent off the menu of American-style seafood, burgers and grills.

Claw, Souk Al Bahar, Tue 8pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. clawbbq.com

La Serre Bistro

This chic French bistro takes a trip to Morocco on Tuesdays for Casablanca Nights, when ladies can enjoy a three-course dinner with four glass of house wine for Dhs199.

La Serre, Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Tue 8pm to late. Tel: (0)4 528 3779. laserre.com

Casa De Tapas

Ladies, treat yourself to three hours of sangria and paella for Dhs50. Or, upgrade to three hours of free-flowing cava and paella for Dhs90.

Casa De Tapas, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, Tue 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 416 1800. hyattrestaurants.com

Mr Miyagi’s

This Media One party den transforms into Miss Miyagi’s on Tuesday nights. For Dhs149, ladies can enjoy three dishes and three glasses of sparkling rosé. Dhs199 buys you four dishes plus two hours of sparkling rosé, spirits and frose.

Mr Miyagi’s, Level 9, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tue 6pm until late. Tel: (0)4 420 7489. mr-miyagis.com

Taikun, Vida Downtown

Fresh-faced Asian eatery Taikun has launched a Tuesday night deal for women. Ladies get two courses and three drinks for Dhs149, or three courses and five drinks for Dhs199.

Taikun, Vida Downtown, Tue 7pm to late. Tel: (0)4 528 3780. taikundubai.com

Distillery Gastropub

Ladies can enjoy unlimited wine and cocktails with a three-course meal for Dhs129. Menu choices might include chorizo arancini or Caesar salad to start, followed by chicken parmesan or popcorn prawns with Asian slaw.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Tue 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Mama Zonia

For Glamazon Ladies’ Night at this Dubai Marina hotspot, women receive four free drinks and 40 per cent off main courses from the Latin American menu. Advance booking is essential.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina. Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 240 4747. mamazonia.com

STK JBR

At STK’s Just Fine Cuts ladies’ night, women receive three free drinks when they choose a two-course menu for Dhs200 or three courses for Dhs240.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Tue 6pm to 10pm. Tel: 052 3480957. stksteakhouse.com/venues/dubai-marina/

OUIBar + Terrace

At Radisson Red’s Little Red Dress ladies’ night, women get two free drinks, plus an additional two free drinks when they order a meal.

OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red, Silicon Oasis, Tue 7pm to late. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Atmosphere Lounge

Shoot up to the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa for Secret Ladies Night at Atmosphere Lounge. For women, packages start at Dhs200 for three hours of drinks and canapes. For gents, you’re looking at Dhs500 for the three-hour package.

