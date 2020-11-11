DJ Tim Cheddar will be on the decks…

Lah Lah Bazaar is in full swing for the winter season, bringing alfresco beer garden vibes to Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens. This weekend, they’re upping the fun factor by hosting an ’80s-themed brunch held over two days.

On Friday November 13 and Saturday November 14, book at table at Lah Lah Bazaar for a feel-good brunch on the astro-turfed terrace. One of Dubai’s favourite musos, DJ Tim Cheddar will be taking to the decks, pumping out all your top tracks from the ’80s.

While you enjoy the retro tunes, you’ll be treated to a menu of Lah Lah’s signature modern-Asian dishes. Expect a tasty line-up of karaage chicken, Thai pomelo salad and edamame to start; Korean chicken wings, grilled beef, udon noodles and fried seafood balls for mains; and a Lah Lah platter of fresh fruits and ice lollies for dessert.

This is a family-friendly affair, with a bouncy castle and arts and crafts from noon to 5pm, and a dedicated menu for little ones. Children aged 10 and under can get a kids’ meal for Dhs45, including a choice of fried rice, or nuggets, sliders or fish fingers with fries, along with a juice. Kids under the age of four can dine for free.

When they say it’s a family affair, they really mean the whole tribe, as Lah Lah Bazaar is pet-friendly too. Your pooch will even get their own treats and water.

Lah Lah Bazaar at Zabeel House is open on Thursday nights from 4pm to midnight, on Fridays from noon to midnight, and Saturdays from noon to 10pm.

’80s-themed brunch at Lah Lah Bazaar, Level 4, Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens. Fri Nov 13 and Sat Nov 14, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs269 including house beverages, Dhs45 for under 10s, free for under 4s. instagram.com/lahlahbazaar/