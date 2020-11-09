You had us at unlimited mimosas…

If your weekend lie-in is a sacred ritual, with the blinds still firmly drawn at 11am, then there’s a good chance many of Dubai’s best breakfasts have sailed you by. To ensure you don’t miss the most important meal of the day, Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club has launched a late breakfast menu on weekends – and it might just be enough to get you out of bed…

On Fridays and Saturdays, Boardwalk is catering to lovers of a lie-in with its Late Breakfast Affair, which runs from 11.30am to 1pm. It’s priced at Dhs98 per person, and for that you’ll get a set menu of four inventive breakfast dishes.

These aren’t your typical breakfast dishes, either. There’s a Levant-leaning avocado hummus with pomegranate and a simit-style cheese croissant; cocktail oysters with raspberries, vinegar and lime; and shakshuka-style poached eggs with zucchini, bell peppers and tomatoes. To finish, there’s a luscious pineapple tarte Tatin with chantilly cream, vanilla, black pepper and rosemary.

For an additional Dhs98, you can throw free-flowing mimosas into the equation, bringing this sophisticated waterfront breakfast into brunch territory.

With yachts gently bobbing on the water and views across the marina and golf course to the city skyline beyond, Boardwalk is undeniably one of Dubai’s best spots for breakfast with a view.

So, set that alarm for 10.30am and set course for this chic waterfront eatery. With just a 90-minute window for those unlimited mimosas, you won’t want to be late for Boardwalk’s Late Breakfast Affair.

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai Creek. Friday and Saturday, 11.30am to 1pm. Dhs98 for four-course set menu, plus Dhs98 for free-flowing mimosas. Tel: (04 205 4647). dubaigolf.com/dubai-creek-golf-yacht-club/dine/boardwalk/