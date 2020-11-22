Enjoy discounts on top brands including fashion, beauty, electronics and more…

Looking for a wardrobe overhaul, shopping for those all-important Christmas presents or just fancy treating yourself? This weekend is the time to do it as Dubai’s citywide three-day super sale (3DSS) is back, offering discounts of up to 90 per cent off top brands.

Caught your attention? Credit cards at the ready. From Thursday, November 26 to Saturday, November 28, you can avail some amazing discounts off items across a range of categories including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and so much more.

Over 1500 retail stores and outlets will be participating in the super sale. It will take place across stores, malls and shopping destinations throughout Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said:”The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) is always a highlight on Dubai’s retail calendar of festivals, activations and events and is eagerly awaited by both shoppers and retailers.”

Al Khaja continued: “Held twice a year to support our retail partners, 3DSS is also a showcase to residents and visitors of the countless offers available across Dubai, chances to win back cash and much more over this fun-filled weekend.”

Whether you’re looking for some bargains to add to your workout wardrobe, treat yourself to a new piece of jewellery or you’re in the market for an image overhaul, the list of well-known stores participating in this mega-sale means there’s something for everyone.

3 Day Super Sale, November 26 to 28, participating stores in Dubai…

Image: Getty