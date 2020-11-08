We’re definitely ready for a whole new year…

Somehow, without realizing how we got there, the year 2020 is nearly over, and what a year it’s been. We’re pretty sure no one will be sorry to see the back of this year, so let’s start looking forward to what’s coming in 2021.

Here are 8 things to look forward to in Dubai in 2021…

1. The opening of The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences

Eagerly anticipated The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is on track to open at some point in 2021. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Palm Jumeirah, expected to open 2021…

2. A four-night all-inclusive house music weekender is coming to Dubai

Destination Unknown Dubai is a four-night all-inclusive house music weekendeer that’s coming to Dubai. Happening from May 26 to 30, 2021, the event will see some top DJs playing across four days which includes a welcome party sunset barbecue at Barasti, pool party at Andreeas, a yacht party, evening at Soho, party at White Beach, pool brunch at Zero Gravity and so much more. There will be special packages for Dubai residents, starting from Dhs499. Find out more here.

Destination Unknown Dubai, May 26 to 30, 2021. More information coming soon…

3. The launch of Dubai’s first observation wheel, Ain Dubai

After many years of construction, it looks like the launch of Ain Dubai (or the Dubai Eye) as many refer to it, is edging ever closer. Dubai’s first ever observation wheel, and the largest one in the world, is gaining more and more of its intended 47 passenger pods. When it opens, the sure-to-be-popular attraction will house unique retail and dining concepts. We can’t wait to check it out.

4. Huge beach club O Beach Dubai is tipped to open in Autumn

A Dubai outpost of world-famous Ibiza beach club O Beach was originally set to open in Dubai in 2020. Via a post on O Beach Dubai’s Instagram page, it was revealed that this would be pushed back until the Autumn of 2021. The venue is expected to house some huge pool parties, DJs, a restaurant, bar and nightclub.

5. Middle East Fashion Week is set to take place in Dubai for the first time

Calling Dubai’s fashion crowd. Make sure you’re around in spring 2021, as for the first time ever Middle East Fashion Week is set to take place in Dubai. The five-day fashion extravaganza will have more than 20 fashion designers, showroom zones, fashion forums and trunk shows. Additionally there will be fashion events, VIP lunches, VIP galas and awards shows. More information is to follow.

Middle East Fashion Week, coming spring 2021…

6. Expo 2020 is expected to take place this year

Expo 2020 – otherwise known as ‘The World’s Greatest Show’ – is now less than a year away. Due to the global pandemic, its original 2020 start date was postponed until October 1, 2021, and it will run until March 31, 2022. The huge event will see countries from all over the world exhibit their vision and plans for the future, through a uniquely designed, architecturally extravagant pavilion. Additionally, there’s set to be retail, dining and so much more.

expo2020dubai.com

7. Stunning Portofino-inspired hotel set to open on The World’s Islands

Portofino Hotel will be a deluxe five star family-only hotel on Main Europe island of The World Islands and is the first in the region to operate and cater exclusively to families. The 451-room hotel has been designed in a traditionally European style, with every room offering a sea view. The hotel was originally on track to open at the end of 2019 but has since been pushed to February 2021.

8. Museum of the Future opening

The official opening of stunning architectural masterpiece, the Museum of the Future, has yet to be announced although, in October 2020, the eye-catching facade of the structure was finally completed so we expect it to be relatively soon. The Museum of the Future is a unique design shaped like an eye with a hollowed-out middle. It covers an area of 30,000 square metres and is 7-stories standing at 77m high. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when we know more.

