Now that outside temperatures have started to hit those magic numbers once more, it’s probably time you started thinking about your next camping trip.

And there are few experiences as exciting, as luxurious and as devoted to your enjoyment, as those found at Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah.

An in-tents kind of holiday

The lead-in ‘Authentic Deluxe Tent’ category, is a bohemian throw-back to traditional camping, equipped with comfortable mattresses, outdoor furniture, rustic feels, the option of king size beds and beachfront views.

Safari Suites are, as you might imagine, inspired by the grand encampments of the Saharan plains. They’re pitched out on raised wooden decking and come with private bathroom facilities, air-conditioning, option of king size beds, and shaded outdoor furniture.

Then there’s the made-for-Insta, star-gazer special — Panoramic Dome Suites. Each unit has a transparent wall component for epic night sky views, a hot tub, seating area and comfortable bedding.

But the creme-de-la-camp-site-creme, has to be the new Sunset Terrace Suite. They come complete with private jacuzzi, sauna, split air con, hammock, roof terrace and panoramic Seaview.

Accommodation is available on a room only, bed and breakfast, half board or all-inclusive basis, with prices starting as low as Dhs249.

For the active amongst us

Adventure enthusiasts of all ages are well catered for at Longbeach. You’ll find activities such as kite flying, outdoor bowling, beach fun and an opportunity to get up close and cuddly with the animals at the on-site petting zoo.

The coastal setting also means guests can ride the waves via a sea scooter, kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

Time to chill

There’s a nightly live barbecue dinner and breakfast spread by the beach, an infinity pool with its own bar, bonfire-to-mouth marshmallow sessions, and an over the sea, under the stars floating cinema.

Guests can take part in morning yoga, aerobics, or plug into a full and salubrious recharge courtesy of the alfresco spa.

If all of that sounds like it might be of interest, the site is open now and taking bookings.

Longbeach Campground can be found beside the GMC Show Room, King Faisal St in North Ras Al Khaimah, book now at binmajid.com

Images: Provided