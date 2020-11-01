Glamping under the stars from as little as Dhs100…

Living within the whirling hub of a hyper-modern city — comes with many immediately identifiable benefits. But for a balanced life, we advise every now and then, to seek out opportunities to reconnect with the natural world.

There are many beautiful locations across the UAE where you can heed the call of the wild, but few have quite the pull of Jebel Hafit Desert Park.

Part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jebel Hafit is Abu Dhabi’s tallest peak, located in Al Ain, about 90 minutes’ drive from the capital city. And the park has just reopened for a new winter season.

#CulturAllExplore We look forward to welcoming you starting 1 November at Jebel Hafit Desert Park for its new season. Join us for a memorable experience! You can explore the family-friendly park’s majestic natural surroundings on a hike, mountain bike, horse or camel pic.twitter.com/4wrSvX8PYc — Abu Dhabi Culture (@AbuDhabiCulture) October 28, 2020

Stay

There is a campground that offers tented accommodation and pitches for those that wish to bring their own canvas and poles.

For those accepting the BYOT invitation (bring your own tent) there are plots of varying size, and each of them comes with a rustic fire pit for toasting marshmallows, singing songs, telling tall tales and spirited ghost stories or just staring up at the fiery balls of gas blinking at you from the void. Prices start at around Dhs100.

Or how about one of the site’s own accommodation options? There are traditional Bedouin-inspired tents (from around Dhs500); bubble tents — equipped with panoramic windows that are just perfect for star-gazing (from Dhs700); and luxury dome tents which come with AC, a TV and, excitingly a telescope (from Dhs900).

Play

Holiday-makers come here to hike, mountain bike (rental available), dune buggy, ride horses and camels and enjoy the rare fresh air (and lack of light pollution) that contributes to the perfect conditions for astronomy.

Those seeking out a historical thirst trap should make the trek to the Jebel Hafit’s two archeological sites. One, a neolithic excavation, dates back 8,000 years — whilst the other, a 5,000-year-old tomb was excavated in 1959 on the orders of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

And that’s more than enough reason for us to load up the What’s On camping van. See you there.

You can book your stay now at jebelhafitdesertpark.com, or by calling (03) 711 8362.

Images: VisitAbuDhabi.ae