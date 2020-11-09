Stock up on festive mince pies, cakes and puddings…

Let’s face it. With the year we’ve had, it’s never to early to grab hold of some festive cheer and start celebrating Christmas a little earlier than we usually might. Popular British retailer Marks & Spencer happens to agree.

After the success of the Marks & Spencer Christmas pop-up store at Marina Mall in the last couple of years, it’s back for 2020 and, what’s more, you’ll find two new ones at Nakheel Mall and Springs Souk. Add a little sparkle to your Christmas with festive mince pies, puddings, cakes and more.

The eye-catching red stands will be surrounded by Christmas trees and adorned with festive garlands. As well as Marks & Spencer’s signature dried goods, such as buckets of chocolatey mini-bites, the stores will be stocked with glittering baubles and Christmas ornaments.

Pop-up stores at Marina Mall in Dubai Marina and Nakheel Mall on the Palm Jumeirah will stock over 500 premium lines, from consumables such as biscuits and chocolates to Christmassy homeware and gifts, including festive candles.

Shoppers at these stores can avail some great offers and discounts such as 20 per cent off when you buy two or more indulgent treats from the Swiss and Belgian chocolate range or biscuits. Additionally, there’s a three-for-two deal on mince pies.

The Christmas pop-up at Springs Souk will stock over 150 lines, and here’s where you’ll find a bigger focus on decorations for your home. Browse (and buy) festive ornaments, baubles, Christmas wreaths, table decorations, ornaments and more.

You’ll be able to visit all of the pop-ups and purchase the goods until Saturday, December 26, which means more than a month of Marks & Spencer’s magical Christmas sparkle. We could all do with a little extra cheer this year.

Marina Pop-up Store, Main Atrium, Marina Mall, Dubai Marina, open daily 8am to 10pm.

Nakheel Mall Pop-up Store, ground floor, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs to Fri 8am to 11pm.

Springs Souk Pop-up Store, ground floor, Springs Souk, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm.

Images: Provided