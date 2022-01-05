Load up that gravy, we’re going in…

If you’re still mulling over your dinner plans, you can never really go wrong with a roast dinner, can you? The hearty British classic dish with meat, delicious sides and lashings of gravy was made for treating yourself.

Now the weekends have changed to Saturday and Sunday, it means we can actually legitimately enjoy a Sunday afternoon roast.

Roast dinners can get a little on the pricey side in Dubai, but we’ve rounded up some brilliant Dubai roast dinners, with free drinks and a great happy hour.

You’re welcome…

1. Fibber Magee’s

Beverages included: Yes

Happy hour: Sunday to Friday, 1pm to 7pm (drinks from Dhs25)

Longstanding Irish bar Fibber Magee’s has long been popular amongst the residents of Dubai for its no-fuss fun. Every Sunday you can enjoy a roast dinner with a house drink included for Dhs69 until 4pm. After 4pm the roast dinner is Dhs79 a la carte.

Best for: Old world pub setting

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily 8am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

2. Lock, Stock & Barrel

Beverages included: Yes

Happy hour: Sunday to Friday, 4pm to 8pm, Saturday, 2pm to 8pm (buy one get one free)

Enjoy the roast of the day with all the trimmings served inside a giant Yorkshire pudding at cool Dubai sports bar, Lock, Stock & Barrel, every Saturday and Sunday. Choose not one, but two, meats from chicken, beef and lamb, priced at Dhs120, inclusive of a house beverage.

Best for: Getting two different meats

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, Saturdays 2pm to 10pm, Sundays 4pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

3. McCafferty’s JVC

Check out popular (and fairly new) Irish pub McCafferty’s JVC, which serves up a hearty roast dinner, available every single day from 12pm, priced at Dhs120 inclusive of a house beverage.

McCafferty’s JVC, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, open daily 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)55 784 9220. @mccaffertysjvc

4. Palm Bay

Beverages included: Yes

Happy hour: Saturday to Thursday 12pm to 7pm (special prices on selected beverages)

There are few places in Dubai that bring the weekend vibes like Club Vista Mare on The Palm Jumeirah, so its an ideal spot to hit up for your Saturday or Sunday roast. Check out the super-popular Palm Bay restaurant where it’s Dhs150 for a roast dinner with unlimited sides, plus there’s one house beverage included.

Best for: Outdoor Club Vista Mare afternoons

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, roast available between 12pm and 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

5. STK JBR

Beverages included: Yes

Happy hour: Sunday to Friday, 6pm to 8pm (special prices on selected beverages)

There’s a stellar deal at STK JBR for your roast with the most. Choose from roast chicken, tender USDA beef striploin or a vegetable roast with all the trimmings, followed by sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble or a selection of ice cream. There’s also two house drinks included – all for Dhs200. Happy hour runs from 6pm to 8pm.

Best for: Getting more for your money in a chic setting

STK JBR, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, Sundays, 4pm until 11pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 394 1832. stksteakhouse.com

6. The Rose & Crown

Beverages included: Yes

Happy hour: Every day, 4pm to 7pm (selected drinks priced at Dhs29)

It doesn’t get much more traditional ‘British-style pub’ than The Rose and Crown, with its dark woods, exposed brick, TV screens and pool tables. Choose from chicken, beef, lamb or roasted rainbow vegetables with all the trimmings. It’s Dhs90 for a roast dinner or Dhs250 for two roasts and a bottle of wine or bucket of house beers.

Best for: A seriously traditional Brit-style pub

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 12pm onwards. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

7. Tap House

Beverages included: Yes

Happy hour: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 7pm, Friday and Saturday 4pm to 7pm (special prices on selected drinks)

Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. Oh, there’s unlimited sides, too.

Best for: A sophisticated Sunday roast

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

8. The Nine

Beverages included: Yes

Happy hour: Daily, 4pm to 8pm (special prices on selected beverages)

The Nine gastropub has recently launched its Great British Roast, served with all the trimmings, priced from Dhs95. It’s kind of like a roast dinner brunch with different drinks packages you can add on. A meat free roast is Dhs95, roast chicken is Dhs110, pork or lamb is Dhs130, and roast prime rib of beef is Dhs145. Enjoy four house beverages for Dhs99 additionally, or opt for two hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs145.

Best for: Free-flowing beverages

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Sundays, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs95. Tel: (04) 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Images: Social