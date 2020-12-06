Twas the week before Christmas…

If you’re counting down the days to Christmas, filling your evenings with fun things to do will definitely make the time pass by a lot quicker.

Whether you’re on the lookout for something festive to do or need a break from the twinkly lights, you’ll surely find something cool to do this week in our list below.

Here are six amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi to help you get to Christmas faster.

Sunday, December 20

Scope out a cool exhibition

Don those high-tops and leather jackets and head to Manarat Al Saadiyat. A cool photography exhibition titled ‘Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop’ is taking place in partnership with cultural and lifestyle platform Sole displaying four decades of photographs, albums, magazine covers and memorabilia that document Hip-Hop culture.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 8pm, until May 31. Dhs30 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Shop for those last-minute Christmas gifts

Kept Christmas shopping for the family until the very last minute? You’re in luck because thanks to Abu Dhabi Shopping Season you can nab up to 80 per cent discounts in over 3,500 stores. The deals are available inside more than 20 of the emirate’s malls, and beyond. Feeling lucky? Visit the high-tech ‘Wishing Tree’ will be installed in Yas Mall, which will be dishing out daily prizes to shoppers from December 10, right up until NYE. Read more about the capital’s first Abu Dhabi Shopping Season.

Abu Dhabi Shopping Season runs until February 14, 2021.

Monday, December 21

Catch a breathtaking kinetic sculpture come to life

Round up the family and head to Jubail Island and catch a unique art installation called ‘The Seed’. The sculpture formed the centrepiece of the UAE’s official 49th National Day and includes light, art and music. The spectacular display takes place amid Jubail Island’s majestic mangrove forests and tickets cost just Dhs30 for those aged 18 and above and Dhs15 for those aged seven to 17. The money from the tickets will be used to fund a conservation programme in the mangroves. The site will open at 5pm every day except Sunday and the show takes place continuously from 6pm to 8pm. Refreshments will be served from on-site food trucks.

The Seed, Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 8pm from Mon to Sat until Jan 30, Dhs30 for those 18 and over, Dhs15 for children ages 7 to 17. uaenationalday.ae

Scope out the decor with the family

This festive season, The Galleria has been decked with sparkling lights, reindeers, festive bells and stars and much more. Visitors can also pose with a spectacular illuminated reindeer installation guaranteed to drop some jaws for Instagram scrollers. From Saturday to Wednesday, catch this gorgeous display from 10am to 10pm. Heading here on Thursday or Friday? It’s open from 10am to 12am.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, open daily Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur and Fri 10am to 12am (the following day), Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @thegalleriauae

Tuesday, December 22

Enjoy a mid-week festive afternoon tea

Until December 31, sample a festive afternoon tea with an Arabian twist at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. The delicious treats include smoked salmon on toast, roasted chicken etc, and if you’re dreaming of a sweet treat – there’s cinnamon and candied orange choux, Montblanc tart and scones. YumPaired with the signature teas from Majlis, this afternoon tea is just the mid-week pause button you need. It takes place on the outdoor terrace and you’ll even get to enjoy the stunning sunset.

Majlis Saadiyat, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, until Dec 31, prices start from Dhs185 per person. Tel: (0)2 811 4444. @jumeirahsaadiyat

Wednesday, December 23

Chill out at Noche Cafe