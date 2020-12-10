Setting sale for discounts in thousands of stores across the emirate…

The very first Abu Dhabi Shopping Season (ADSS) launches today, Thursday December 10 and it seems like Christmas has come a little early this year.

There’s up to 80 per cent discounts available in over 3,500 stores, inside more than 20 of the emirate’s malls, and beyond.

And it’s running all the way up to February 14, 2021.

The ADSS campaign is more than just the sales though, there’s a tonne of exciting opportunities to win huge prizes, get hold of exclusive product lines and top up your Etihad Guest Miles too.

The first Abu Dhabi Shopping Season highlights include

A hig-tech ‘Wishing Tree’ will be installed in Yas Mall, which will be dishing out daily prizes to shoppers from December 10, right up until NYE (December 31, 2020).

New membership programme, Retail Abu Dhabi One will be launched, giving those that have enrolled access to exclusive branded products, unique experiences, amazing deals, and some pretty wild rewards

Just in time for ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ the ADSS presents to you: A Festive Gifting Guide. Between now can Christmas Eve ADSS shoppers can get access to super rare, exclusive-to-Abu Dhabi products from luxury brands such as Cartier, Yves Saint Laurent, Kenzo, Van Cleef & Arpels and more.

Shop & Win with Visa — cardholders that spend Dhs200 or more in participating outlets automatically get their name entered into a draw for a chance to win prizes such as a Mercedes Benz GLC200, or a share of two million Etihad Guest Miles.

Images: Getty