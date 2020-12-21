Looks like it’s time for a road trip…

Do you need to take a deep breath and get back to nature? This year, staycations and adventures right here in the UAE have become more popular (and necessary) than ever. It looks like it’s time for another road trip as a stunning new ‘Mangrove Beach’ has opened in the UAE.

You’ll find the beautiful beach at Khor Al Yeefrah, Umm Al Quwain, which is approximately a 55-minute drive from Dubai. Currently, public-friendly facilities are being constructed on the beach. So far, these include wooden swings and thatched parasols to shield you from the sun.

A number of images of the Mangrove Beach have been revealed and it looks absolutely stunning, with swathes of sea water trickling through the mangrove trees. As well as exploring, it looks like the perfect spot for sunbathing, walking and relaxing. It’s another picture-perfect place in the UAE.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), “The Department of Tourism and Antiquities of Umm Al Qaiwain is continuing to prepare for the official inauguration of the beach, which is the first of its kind in the emirate and aims to promote environmental tourism and highlight the importance of mangroves.”

The Mangrove Beach at Umm Al Qaiwain is the second mangrove area open to the public in the UAE. Back in February 2020, Jubail Mangrove Park opened in Abu Dhabi, complete with a huge boardwalk and sightseeing activities such as kayaking.

Mangroves play an important part in the environment of the UAE and beyond, by reducing carbon dioxide in the air, which contributes to positively reducing global warming. Mangroves play host to many different species of birds and marine life.

We can’t wait to check it out…

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)