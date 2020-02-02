As well as the huge Mangrove park, there’s kayaking and interactive educational lessons…

Do you love nothing more than a long walk and feeling at peace with nature? If the answer is yes, there’s now a new attraction to add to your bucket list of places to visit in the UAE.

After much excited anticipation, Qurum Walkway, the new Mangrove Park at Al Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi is now open to the public, every day from 8am to 6.30pm. The stunning boardwalk takes visitors through the natural landscape of mangroves near Yas Island and it looks seriously amazing.

The huge boardwalk is part of the Dhs5bn Mangrove Walk Project, which covers over 1million square ft of the Mangrove National Park. Found between Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, it’s intended to enrich Abu-Dhabi’s eco-tourism.

Based on Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed directives, the new “Qurum Walkway” project is now open for visitors on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm. @Modonproperties has implemented the project in partnership with @AbuDhabiDMT and @EADtweets pic.twitter.com/ilbxBdrBSc — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) January 30, 2020

As well as the stunning nature walk, there’s loads of activities for the whole family to get involved in such as kayaking through the mangroves, interactive educational lessons and a children’s play area.

Dedicated viewing terraces ensure you’re able to take in as much of the stunning surrounding scenery as possible plus a visitors centre is available so you can understand more about the role of mangroves in our eco-system.

Mangroves play an important part in the environment of the UAE and beyond, by reducing carbon dioxide in the air, which contributes to positively reducing global warming. The mangrove forest is home to over 60,000 species of birds and marine life and the natural habitat is Government-protected.

Mangrove Walk, Mangrove National Park, Abu Dhabi, now open daily, 8am to 6.30pm, free entry. Tel: (02) 445 4777. ead.ae

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office