Christmas is going to look a little different this year. For many of us, we’ll be staying put in Dubai, and family won’t be visiting from back home – which means our Christmas Day obligations have flown out the window. So, why not make a break from tradition, and combine your Christmas Day lunch with an epic pool party?

We’ve rounded up a bunch of Christmas Day pool brunches in Dubai, so you can make this your most Dubai Christmas yet.

Azure Beach

If you like the idea of chilling on a sunbed by the pool while your Christmas lunch and drinks are brought to you, then Azure Beach is where it’s at. This Christmas pool brunch in JBR, Dubai, promises to be a lot of laidback fun, with pool access and a poolside menu of Azure Beach’s signature dishes with a festive twist.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 with house drinks, Dhs225 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)50 777 9472. @azurebeachdubai

JA The Resort

Families will love the festive vibe and free beach and pool access at JA The Resort. Celebrate Christmas Day with an outdoor brunch at Palmito Garden, offering festive dishes, live cooking stations and entertainment. Santa will even pay a visit at 2pm, handing out gifts to the little ones.

JA The Resort, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, half price for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 814 5555. @jatheresort

Missippi’s

Poolside restaurant-lounge Missippi’s is hosting a home-cooked Christmas brunch with all the trimmings – including pool access. If you want to kick on at this poolside locale once brunch is done , you can purchase three drinks for Dhs100, from 4pm to 7pm.

Missippi’s, Avani Ibn Battuta, noon to 4pm, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with sparkling, Dhs199 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)55 269 7351. @missippisdxb

Nomad Brunch at Soul Street, Five Jumeirah Village

At this fun Christmas pool brunch in Dubai, dine on street food favourites from around the world, dished out at live cooking stations. Then, once you’ve eaten your fill, dive on into the pool at this party-ready hotel in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Soul St, Five Jumeirah Village, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 including house drinks and pool access. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

Koko Bay

Arguably Dubai’s hottest new beach bar, Koko Bay may not have a pool, but it does have direct access to a pristine stretch of beach. On Christmas Day, the kitchen is whipping up a six-course menu including oysters, hot and cold appetisers, turkey breast with trimmings or slow-braised lamb shank rendang for mains, and a platter of mince pies and Christmas puds for dessert. Afterwards, kick back on the sand and take a dip in the sea.

West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, noon to 4pm, Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs545 with house drinks, Dhs145 for children. Tel: (0)45723444. @kokobayuae