Christmas Day brunch is an institution in Dubai, with everything from relaxed brunches on the beach to lavish Champagne-fuelled affairs. At the more affordable end of the spectrum, we’ve rounded up Dubai’s best Christmas 2020 brunches for under Dhs500, including house drinks.

Palm Bay

On Christmas Day it’s three hours with unlimited starters, sharing mains and chef’s homemade desserts, free-flowing win, selected cocktails, house drinks and hops for Dhs225 per person. The beachside party spot is also serving up a special edition Christmas Island Roast every Saturday and Sunday throughout December from noon to 10pm, with a choice of four Christmas themed roasts (beef, turkey, fish, vegetarian) with unlimited sides and two house drinks for Dhs150.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)45542665. @palmbaydubai

Bistro Des Arts

Lobster Benedict, duck burgers and truffle pasta. These are the kinds of rich mains you can enjoy at Bistro Des Arts this Christmas. Pick one main course, help yourself to the Christmas table with cold cuts, oysters and smoked salmon, and finish with a sweet crepe.

Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina, noon to 5pm, Dhs225 with food, Dhs295 with three drinks. Tel: (0)45511576. @bistrodesarts

Vida Emirates Hills

The Emirates Hills hotel hosts a festive barbecue by the pool complete with turkey, tiger prawns, tasty lamb chops and more. A selection of sharing starters, and dessert round off the day. There’s a cooking decorating station for kids, too.

Vida Emirates Hills, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks. Tel: (0)48728888. @vidahotels

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Head outdoors this Christmas for a fun-filled family day out at The Picnic Pantry. Enjoy a selection of tasty bites from a walk-in pantry and premium grills from the barbecue stations. We’ve heard that Santa will pay a visit, too.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs75 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)47011111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/festive

Weslodge

Weslodge brings the festive cheer to Business Bay with its Christmas Eve (6.30pm to 10.30pm) and Christmas Day (1.30pm to 4.30pm) brunches. The traditional festive menu of turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and yule log will be paired with creative cocktails.

Weslodge, JW Marriott Marquis. 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft drinks.

Iris Dubai

A turkey carvery, several live cooking stations, ample speciality drinks, a killer view of Dubai’s skyline and music from DJ Paul Svenson all add up to one excellent Christmas Day at this glorious rooftop lounge.

Meydan Grandstand, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs420 with house drinks. Tel: (0)569511442. @irisdubai

We Brunch

Proper festive party vibes brimming with Christmas joy, including live music and a visit from Santa – that’s the promise for Love Parties’ Christmas edition of We Brunch.

InterContinental Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with premium drinks. @webrunchdxb

Olea

All of your festive favourites are on the menu at Olea, including carving stations serving roast turkey and beef, and a winter wonderland-inspired dessert table.

Olea, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, 1pm to 5pm. Dhs425 including house drinks, Dhs210 for children six to 12. @oleadubai

Wanderlust



One of Dubai’s favourite party brunches is served with a seasonal twist. This fun and lively Friday brunch offers more than seven live stations and a variety of drinks counters serving Wanderlust favourites and traditional festive treats.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 with house drinks. Tel: (0)44140000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Fire Terrace & Nassau

Enjoy a relaxed alfresco brunch at Fire Terrace and Nassau, at Jumeirah Golf Estates. This family affair will feature a bouncy castle, face painting and visit from Santa.

Fire Terrace & Nassau, Jumeirah Golf Estates. Dhs445 with house drinks, Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs135 kids buffet, under fives free. Email: jgedining@dubaigolf.com

JA The Resort

Celebrate Christmas Day with an outdoor brunch at Palmito Garden filled with festive dishes, live cooking stations, entertainment, fun and games. Don’t miss Santa’s visit at 2pm where he will be handing out gifts. There’s free access to beach and pool facilities to all guests, too.

JA The Resort, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, half price for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)48145555. @jatheresort

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

It’s traditional favourites with Gordon Ramsay’s signature spin at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar this Christmas, featuring turkey Wellington and Scottish smoked salmon with caviar, as well as the newest sweet edition this festive season, the dark chocolate Wellington with spiced berries. An especially great venue for families, Santa will make an appearance bearing gifts and surprises for the little ones.

Atlantis, The Palm, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs475 for adults, Dhs145 for children. Tel: (0)44261454. @atlantisthepalm

Boardwalk

Celebrate Christmas Day on the decking by Dubai Creek with traditional Christmas brunch buffet, all the trimmings plus classic Mediterranean dishes. There’s a supervised children’s area plus a special visit from Santa.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs335 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 sparkling. @boardwalk

Raffles Dubai

Raffles Dubai transforms into an indoor and outdoor winter wonderland with festive grub and lively music. ‘A selection of charcuterie and cheeses, an extravagant seafood market, flamboyant live cooking stations, and an extensive carvery with all the traditional trimmings,’ and much more are promised. Kids have their own dedicated playground, activities and a surprise visit from Santa.

Raffles Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs645 with bubbly, Dhs175 for children seven to 12 years. Avail 20 per cent off for bookings placed before December 15. Tel: (0)43248888. @rafflesdubai

