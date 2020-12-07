Residents from these six nations do not need a pre-departure PCR test…

Dubai Airports has announced changes to its pre-departure PCR test requirements for international passengers travelling into Dubai.

From December 6, travellers from the GCC will no longer be required to present a negative PCR test result before flying to Dubai – they will, however, be required to take a PCR test on arrival into Dubai International Airport or Al Maktoum International Airport.

Dubai Airports announced the changes on Sunday evening, following advice it received from the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre. According to the statement, “Effective from December 6, all passengers arriving (originating) from GCC countries are not required to conduct PCR test before arriving at DXB/DWC.”

Emirates.com has updated its travel requirements, highlighting that passengers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the UK and Germany can “take a complimentary Covid‑19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai .”

It continues, “All passengers arriving in Dubai from the below GCC countries are not required to take a Covid‑19 PCR test prior to departure. You can opt to do the test on arrival at Dubai International Airport. ”

The website notes that the travel update applies to airline passengers only, stating that “This is not applicable to passengers arriving by road through the Hatta border, who must take the PCR test 96 hours from the date of the test before departure.”

FlyDubai has also updated its travel requirements, saying, “If you are a tourist or visitor arriving in Dubai, and your journey originated in a GCC country, you only need to take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.”

If you do opt to take the Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, you’ll need to quarantine until you receive your results – usually within 24 hours. If you test positive, you must quarantine for 14 days. You can find our comprehensive guide to travelling between Dubai and the UK here.