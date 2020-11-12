It’s huge news for those travelling between the UK and UAE…

If you are a UAE resident or are from Britain and you’re currently holidaying in the UAE, you may have been bracing yourself for two weeks of isolation after travelling into the UK. Well, it’s not for much longer. The UAE has been taken off the UK quarantine list.

According to a report by Sky News on Thursday, November 12, as of 4am on Saturday, November 14, travellers flying to the UK from the UAE will no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks, as long as they have spent two weeks in the UAE before travelling.

As well as the UAE, other countries added to the UK’s air travel quarantine-free list were Qatar, Turks and Caicos, Iceland, Laos, Cambodia, Chile and Bahrain. Travellers flying from these countries to the UK will not have to self-isolate upon arrival.

Travel Corridor Update:

BAHRAIN, CHILE, ICELAND, CAMBODIA, LAOS, UAE, QATAR and TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridor list. If you arrive from these countries after 4am on Saturday 14th November you will NOT need to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/wjw1JvUU8Q — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 12, 2020

Whilst the news is positive, the UK is currently in the midst of a second national lockdown until at least December 2, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, so the national rules will need to be observed by anyone travelling into the country.

The new rules mean that those in Britain looking for some winter sunshine in the UAE will be able to travel freely without technically having to isolate on their return to the UK. At present, however, international travel from England has been banned, unless its for work.

It was recently announced that people travelling from the UK to the UAE would no longer have to have a negative PCR test certificate to fly to the country. On arrival in the UAE, travellers will undergo a PCR test and isolate until they receive their result, which takes around 24 hours.

In a tweet, Mansoor Abulhoul, who is the UAE ambassador to the UK said that “the UAE-UK travel corridor announced today shows the strength of the British-Emirati relationship. This will lay the foundation for when normal international travel resumes”.

Images: Getty