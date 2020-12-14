Good news for anyone who doesn’t have ‘free chiller’…

If you’re a Dubai resident who gets slugged with a chiller bill every month, then you’re about to feel decidedly more chill. Your Empower chiller bill is about to be reduced in Dubai.

Last month, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy announced that it was reducing the fuel surcharge for electricity and water. This price reduction was applied to all Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) bills from December 1.

Empower chiller bills reduced in Dubai

Dubai district cooling firm Empower has revealed that it will follow suit, reducing the fuel surcharge in line with the government directives. Expect to see some decent savings on your Empower bill, as the electricity surcharge is reduced by 23 per cent, and the water surcharge slashed by 33 per cent.

The fuel surcharge for electricity is now 5 fils per kilowatt hour, compared to the previous 6.5 fils. The fuel surcharge for water has been reduced to 0.4 fils per imperial gallon, down from 0.6 fils.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, announced a massive cut in fuel surcharges for Dubai residents on November 29.

At the time, Dubai Media Office stated that the move was in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is working towards a more sustainable future, via the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

According to HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of DEWA, they hope to increase the share of renewable and clean energy, to provide 25 per cent of Dubai’s energy capacity from clean energy sources by 2030, and 75 per cent by 2050.

Image: Unsplash