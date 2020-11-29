The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has reduced fuel surcharges, starting December 1…

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, has just announced a massive cut in fuel surcharges for Dubai residents. From December 1, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy will be reducing the fuel surcharge for electricity by 23 per cent, and the water surcharge by 33.

You can expect to see a noticeable difference on your utilities bills. The fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils per kilowatt hour, compared to the current 6.5 fils. The fuel surcharge for water will be reduce to 0.4 fils per imperial gallon instead of 0.6 fils currently.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the move is in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

“The decision reflects the Supreme Council’s commitment to enhancing Dubai’s prestigious position in providing electricity and water services at globally competitive prices,” the statement said.

“The savings achieved in fuel consumption as a result of the increase in solar energy production will be passed to customers. The fuel surcharge reduction will be applied on electricity and water bills from 1 December 2020.”

Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is working towards a more sustainable future, via the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

According to HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of DEWA, they hope to increase the share of renewable and clean energy, to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s energy capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Image: Unsplash