The new rules come into effect from December 24…

Etihad Airways has updated its travel guidelines for flights from London to Abu Dhabi. For those passengers flying into the capital from the UK, you must present a negative PCR test, taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure.

The Etihad website states that a pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test is mandatory before all Etihad Airways flights. It’s the same rule whether you are disembarking in Abu Dhabi, or transiting through Abu Dhabi to an onward destination.

If your flight is departing before 24 December, then your test must be carried out a maximum of 96 hours before your flight departure time to the UAE.

Covid-19 PCR tests can be taken at any government-accredited medical facility. You will be required to present your negative result for validation at check-in.

Etihad Airways also says that “as many COVID-19 PCR test certificates do not currently show the date and time the test was taken, you will need to show evidence of this at check-in such as your appointment confirmation.”

Children under the age of 12 and people with severe and moderate disabilities are exempt from Covid-19 testing.

Rules for travelling into Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is now processing ‘on arrival’ visas for all eligible nationalities including Australia, USA, UK, Japan, much of Europe and South America, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia and Canada. Citizens from these and certain other countries can enter the UAE on either a 90-day or 30-day visa-on-arrival.

You can find a full list of qualifying countries on the Etihad website.

A note on the Etihad website currently states “You can enter Abu Dhabi if you are a UAE national or resident, or if you are eligible for a visa on arrival. All other visa services are currently suspended”.

As with residents, tourists must quarantine for 14 days, take a further PCR test on the 12th day and wear the tracking wristband.

Those quarantining in hotels are not permitted to leave their rooms.

Hotels have been instructed to collect signed copies of a Health Declaration form from international travellers upon check-in. The declaration includes information on self-quarantine protocols.

