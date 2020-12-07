This modern Emirati eatery is hosting a special nine-course feast…

Fa’e Café in Abu Dhabi is a smart Arabian diner, with sleek, chic interiors and a menu that’s built up a reputation for outstanding breakfasts and some pretty artistic fusion food.

As part of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season they’ve announced a special edition Chef’s Table meal featuring nine courses, and it’s available for just Dhs350.

That works out to less than Dhs39 per course. See, who said journalists can’t do maths?

The menu is a culinary collaboration between the cafe’s Head Chef — Khaled Alsaadi, Chef Greg Malouf, and Chef Bethany Kehdy. But you’ll have to be quick if you want to experience this epic feast, it’s only available between December 10 and 12, with limited spaces.

Speaking about the news, Chef Khaled said: “Having the incredible Chef Bethany Kehdy and Chef Greg Malouf host this evening with me at my concept, Fa’e Café is a real honour,”

“We have worked with eachother closely over the past few months to create a menu which truly reflects Abu Dhabi Culinary Season’s A Journey Through The Senses campaign, and provide an evening we think diners are going to remember for a long time.”

On cloud nine

The dishes from the mind of Chef Khaled include a pumpkin soup with cumin brioche, local cheese, tomato pearls, mint & arugula salad, turmeric tapioca sable; hamour with dried lime curry, root vegetable crisps, and a preserved lemon gel; and saffron and cardamom curd with orange blossom granite.

Chef Bethany Kedhy has provided aromatic artistry in the form of scallop kebbeh with red pepper harissa, coriander and garlic butter, and puffed burghul; venison and quince manti maamoul, with cucumber slaw, rose butter, and hazelnut; and an ox cheek, shallot and rhubarb tagine.

Fresh outta a Michelin star-winning kitchen Chef Greg Malouf has come up with a supper setlist that includes giant sambusak stuffed with kashkaval cheese and porcini mushrooms, served with saffron labneh; quail in kataifi in feta sauce whipped with Dijon mustard; and hand of Abu Dhabi, halawa ice cream, pistachio, honey wafer, plum caramel.

Three courses, from three top chefs, served in cafe inspired by the enduring spirit of the Ghaf tree.

Abu Dhabi Youth Hub, Al Zahiyah, daily 8am to 10pm (10am to 10pm Friday), Chef’s Table meal Dhs350. Tel: (052) 858 3036, @faecafe_

Images: Provided