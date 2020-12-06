What we’re doing this week…

We might be lurching towards the season finale of 2020, but there’s still time to make some great forever memories. Just take a look at What’s On

Sunday, December 6

Blend it like Bourdain

Chef Studio is the latest event from the jus-packed lineup of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season and it’s bringing a course of free masterclass cheffing sessions to the capital between December 3 and 15. Your gastronomic faculty includes some of the city’s finest kitchen talent, such as Chef MJ De Guzman of Coya, Chef Thinus from 99 Sushi and Chef Ail from Punjab Grill. And it’s all conveniently happening in one place, The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s Central Kitchens.

Level 3. A full line up of classes can be found on the adculinaryseason.ae website. There is a maximum capacity of six participants per class. Prebook your spot by emailing chefstudio@itp.com

There’s a new home for the sickest kicks in the capital

Christmas has come early for the city’s footwear fans, with the grand opening of Sneaker District — a three-floor, 35,000 square foot shoe shop in Abu Dhabi’s World Trade Centre. The racks are filled with more than just the freshest new kicks, there’s enough in store to completely ‘re-boot’ your whole wardrobe with a stunning range of street fashion apparel and accessories. Sneaker District, World Trade Center – Tower One, 10am to 10pm (closes midnight on Friday and Saturday). Tel: (02) 645 5678, @sneakerdistrictad

Monday, December 7

An ‘either oar’ situation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Hawk Water Sports 🛶 (@seahawk.ae)

Sea Hawk offers guided kayak tours through some pretty cool locales, but their two-hour trip through the serene greens of the Eastern Mangrove National Park — is possibly their most chill-filled. Navigate through the calming surrounds of the mangrove forest, led by a kind who’s on hand to dish out nuggets of mangrove wisdom as well as prevent you from getting lost in the botanical maze. The price of your trip includes gear rental, water, a fruit salad and a place to clean yourself up after your adventure.

Eastern Mangrove Promenade, Al Salam Street,Sheikh Zayed, Daily trips; 6.30am, 8am, 9.30am and 4.30pm, Dhs168. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Mondays are ‘me-days’

The Westin Abu Dhabi offers a Monday pamper package that takes treating yo’self to stratospheric metrics. ‘Me-Monday’ includes pool access, tasty bites and refreshments, and a choice of three treatments at the resort’s appropriately named, Heavenly Spa, all for just Dhs249. Choose between a back massage, a mini facial, foot massage or a scrub. Would have to be a the massages and facial for us, because like TLC, we don’t want no scrubs.

Westin Abu Dhabi, Mondays 9am to 2pm, Dhs249. Reservation is essential, call (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Tuesday, December 8

Free-falling prices

You ever feel like gravity is holding you back from your full potential? Local adventure hub Clymb is currently offering you the opportunity to tell Newton ‘not today’ for less. Their First Time Flyer Package, which includes two flights in their record-breaking indoor skydive tunnel, has been discounted to just Dhs175 until December 15.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Wednesday, December 9

Ain’t no party like a PJ party

The PJ O’Reilly’s ladies’ night is dishing out some delightfully laidback craic, with three full hours of select beverages and bites every night between Saturday and Wednesday, for just Dhs100. We suggest sisters take up a spot on the bar’s alfresco, food truck-strewn terrace space, seshing by starlight is always best.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Food Truck A La Carte every Thu 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Images: Getty