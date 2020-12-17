A great idea for an alternative Christmas present…

While travelling remains a challenge, bring the experience of learning a foreign language closer to home. Pomegranate Institute offers a range of both online and face-to-face language courses from around the world.

Whether you’re keen to improve your Arabic beyond ‘yalla habibi’, live your best ‘Emily in Paris’ life in Dubai, or just pretend you’re in another country for a few hours a week, Pomegranate Institute has over 20 courses available.

All courses are taught by native speakers, so you know you’re learning the local dialects rather than what old fashioned books might teach you. Your course will also be tailored to the things you specifically want to learn, to help you start speaking, writing, reading and listening in your chosen language.

Next week, on Monday December 21, two new courses will kick off and run for five weeks, until January 20, 2021. Both are beginner level, so ideal for those starting from scratch. There’s Portuguese virtual lessons, via Zoom, as well as Spanish face-to-face classes.

The Portuguese course is priced at Dhs850+VAT and a Dhs120 registration fee. This includes 20 hours of lessons, spread over five weeks every Monday and Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm.

Spanish classes will follow the same schedule but take place in the Pomegranate Institute itself, located in Al Barsha 1. The price of this course is Dhs1050+VAT and registration fee.

Pomegranate Institute describes itself as the ‘friendliest and most innovative learning oasis in the UAE’. The language school was started after the owner took a trip to Greece, where ‘the pomegranate fruit stands for all the good things in life’.

Languages available include English, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Urdu, Hindi, Latin, Greek, Farsi, Turkish, Thai, Hebrew, Sign Language and more.

Pomegranate Institute, Rasis Business Centre, 1st floor, Al Barsha 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 2211 216. pomegranateinstitute.com