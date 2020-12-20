Taxi-ing to different destinations is so last year…

A seriously chic new venue is set to open in Dubai in 2021 and it’s going to bring you eight dynamic concepts under one roof, creating a one-stop destination for drinking, dining, socialising and entertainment.

PAPA Barvillage is the name of the exciting new spot coming to the city. Spread across an impressive 12,000 square feet, the venue will take its visitors on a culinary and mixology journey with eight stunning bars in one place, each themed around a different concept.

3 of 12

Here, What’s On brings you an exclusive sneak peek of the exciting new venue…

It will be located in the Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Business Bay and is slated to open at the end of March in 2021. As well as focusing on premium and smart comfort food and beverages, the concept bars have been designed with the collaboration of top Moscow and Dubai bartending figures.

The venue will transform from a sophisticated and immersive dining experience to a chic after-party venue with DJs and entertainment. Throughout the year, PAPA Barvillage will guest host some of the world’s top bartenders to show off their skills.

So what will the eight bars bring to the table? The Spritz & Vermouth bar, designed in soft pink hues with glittering chandeliers, will serve up light cocktails, spritzers and sparkling wines. Step into the tropics at the Tiki Bar with giant Tiki statues, fun cocktails and exotic flavours.

Keep it casual at the Party Bar, with sleek marbles and a high-ceilinged bar, which is all about letting the good times roll. Say ‘hola’ to the Tequila & Mezcaleria bar, with its food and drink offerings capturing the spirit of South America.

Other themed bars include a Japanese minimalism space and an ultra-cool Speakeasy Cave bar with royal blue velvet seating and a cool drinks area, specialising in whisky and cognac. The fully-stocked Wine Cellar bar will cater to those with a taste for grape.

Even the entrance hall, bathrooms and welcome lounge push the boundaries in terms of state-of-the-art design, with cool features everywhere you look, from Insta-worthy hanging ceiling features to plush materials, graffiti and neon-lit quotes on the walls.

We can’t wait to check it out…

PAPA Barvillage, coming soon…

Images: Provided