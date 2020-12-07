We’ll have what Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan are having, thanks.

Want a feast fit for a king? Or at least a steak fit for a… sheikh?

Then you’ll want to know where H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, have been dining recently.

The pair never shy away from a new restaurant, and tend to be one of the first to check them out. We like to think they get their intel from reading WhatsOn.ae.

Shanghai Me

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShanghaiMe (@shanghaimedxb)

Both HH Sheikh Mohammed and HH Sheikh Hamdan are regularly spotted at upmarket Chinese restaurant, Shanghai Me. So if you’re looking for a lunch spot where you’re likely to bump into one of them, this is the one.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

Opso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPSO Dubai (@opsodubai)

Dubai Mall’s modern Greek restaurant Opso is a favourite among many, in particular HH Sheikh Hamdan. We’re not sure if its the authentic food or the fountain views that he enjoys most, but both are pretty spectacular.

Opso, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to midnight, Thur to Sat 10am to 1am. Tel: (054) 424 4999. @opsodubai

Gaia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaia Dubai (@gaia__dxb)

It’s no secret that the royal family loves Chef Izu Ani’s restaurants, but we think Gaia might be the one they like the most. Both HH Sheikh Mohammed and HH Sheikh Hamdan have been many times, and spotted tucking into an array of Izu’s signature dishes.

Gaia, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 241 4242. @gaia__dxb

Avli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏇 Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi (@aj6544)

Chic Greek restaurant Avli is a regular for HH Sheikh Hamdan. The Crown Prince has been spotted at the stunning DIFC spot on more than a few occasions.

Avli by tashas, Four Seasons DIFC, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 356 0008. avlibytashas

Roka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROKA Dubai (@rokadubaiofficial)

Zuma’s little sibling Roka opened in the stunning ME Dubai hotel earlier this year. It didn’t take long for HH Sheikh Hamdan to check it out for himself.

Roka, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, Sat to Wed 12pm to 4pm & 6.30pm to midnight, Thur & Fri 12pm to 4pm & 6.30pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Fika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fika Dubai (@fikadxb) on Nov 11, 2019 at 1:21am PST

HH Sheikh Hamdan was among the first diners to visit Fika, a health-focused Mediterranean concept in Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Another concept by chef Izu Ani – it’s clear Dubai’s Crown Prince is a fan, as he’s already been spotted at Carine, Gaia (several times), The Lighthouse and Izu’s latest concept, Aya. Fika took to Instagram to share a photo of Sheikh Hamdan, describing his visit as “a pleasure”.

FIKA, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 406 8700. @fikadxb

Ammos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMMOS Greek Restaurant (@ammosgreek) on Mar 12, 2019 at 4:10am PDT

We reckon Dubai’s Crown Prince must be a fan of Greek food as he was also spotted dining at Ammos. Ammos said ‘it was a great honour’ to have been visited by Dubai’s Crown Prince, as they took to Instagram to share a picture of Sheikh Hamdan with their head chef and restaurant manager.

Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 5.30pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (052) 777 9473. ammosgreek.com

BB Social Dining

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This is BB (@bbdifc)

Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted dining several times at BB Social Dining. On his first visit, the Crown Prince shared some tasty-looking pics to Instagram of the BB bao, cauliflower popcorn, crispy sprouts, and edamame hummus.

Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday noon to midnight, Thursday and Friday noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 407 4444. thisisbb.com

Siraj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siraj Dubai سراج دبي (@sirajrestaurant)



Located in Souk Al Bahar, this fine-dining Emirati fusion restaurant is another one of Sheikh Mohammed’s favourites. The restaurant even has Arabic calligraphy and poems written by Sheikh Mohammed adorning the walls.

Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, daily noon until 1am. Tel: (04) 513 6207. sirajrestaurant.com