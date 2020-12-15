Enjoy live music and some great deals…

The cooler weather is well and truly here which means we can lap up all of the alfresco drinking and dining that Dubai has to offer. A stunning terrace has reopened at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

Le Meridien Village Terrace will provide its visitors with a chic oasis, surrounded by palm trees and lush greenery. The black-and-white checked tiled flooring and wrought iron hints at a subtle magical Alice in Wonderland vibe.

It will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm to 11pm every week with a live pianist or guitarist performing every evening. Four different themed food nights will be happening each week, with cuisine from around the world from multiple live food stations.

On Wednesdays ‘Curry On’ with a range of authentic curries and accompaniments. On Thursday, it’s ‘Talk Taco’ with plenty of varieties of the Mexican treats. Fridays are for the barbecue and on Saturdays, explore the sea with ‘Got Fish’.

Each culinary themed evening will be priced at Dhs119 for food only, or enjoy food with unlimited house beverages for Dhs239. For kids between 6 to 12 years old its Dhs99, however, kids below six will eat for free.

Extra ambience is evident in the softly lit fairy lights that snake around the surrounding palm trees, as well as the storybook-worthy iron street lights set around the scene. You’ll find Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre on Airport Road, Garhoud.

Le Meridien Village Terrace has proved timelessly popular over the years, with themed nights, brunches, dinners and more happening there.

Le Meridien Village Terrace, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre on Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, open Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm to 11pm. Tel: 04 702 2455. meridienvillageterrace-dubai.com

Images: Provided