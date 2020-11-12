A beautiful new rooftop terrace has opened in Dubai

The Pangolin Dubai reveals its stunning first floor bar…

Get ready to inject a little more greenery into your afternoons, as The Els Club’s hottest new restaurant has expanded upwards. The Pangolin Dubai opened its ground floor restaurant (now known as The Lowlands) only one month ago, and is now ready to share the next part of the project.

3 of 12

Called The Highlands, the new rooftop terrace can be found on the first floor of the Sports City restaurant, surrounded by lush greenery. The restaurant, bar and terrace will be serving up ‘good vibes and views of the city’, as well as a tempting barbecue menu from the smoker and grill.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, the announcement just comes as Dubai’s balmy weather takes full affect. Now is the perfect time to be sot outdoors, soaking up the sunshine, and you can do just that at this stunning urban oasis.

We’re promised a menu of reinvented traditional dishes, including BBQ scallops, smoked and BBQ duck pancakes, Andalusian-style adobo sea bass, open fire-roasted oysters, and chicken heart kebabs; all cooked over the hot fire pit embers.

The venue hopes to tap into the local community spirit, offering surrounding residents a place to connect ‘through real, honest and good food’. You’ll find The Pangolin tucked away deep inside The Els Club, a stunning golf course, already home to The Big Easy Bar and Grill.

Not content with just opening a food and beverage concept, owner Sergio and head chef Troy, who already have Sanderson’s in Abu Dhabi, will also be opening a state-of-the-art gym and outdoor pool.