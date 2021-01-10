This is going to be huge…

The team behind Kiss’s record-breaking New Year’s Eve concert at Atlantis The Palm has revealed that we can expect another 10 concerts in Dubai over the coming months.

Producer and director Daniel E Catullo has told The National that the Kiss extravaganza is just the beginning, as he creates a travel and music documentary series that combines Dubai’s most iconic landmarks with world-class music performances.

Dubbed Landmarks Live – Dubai, the series will screen on a streaming platform later this year, with 10 episodes each dedicated to a different landmark and band. Although Catullo is yet to reveal which bands will be involved, he told The National that many of them are household names.

The concerts will be a mix of ticketed and crowd-free events, with social distancing paramount. Each episode will then comprise a mix of documentary footage and concert performance, switching between the two formats.

Catullo has been scouting the locations for Landmarks Live – Dubai since September, saying, “We have been everywhere. From the Dubai Expo site to the Museum of the Future to the Burj Khalifa, we have seen a lot. I think I can almost be a tour guide for Dubai now.”

Catullo is no stranger to hosting showstopping concerts in iconic locations. As part of his Landmarks Live in Concert documentary series, he’s had the Foo Fighters performing in the Athens Acropolis, Alicia Keys in New York, and the Black Eyed Peas at Royal Albert Hall.

This, however, will be the first time that an entire series has been dedicated to one destination, with Catullo describing it as “a love letter to Dubai”.

Catullo and his team plan to host all of the 10 concerts before the start of Ramadan, in mid April, so stay tuned for the line-up and ticketing details for those events that will be opening to the public.

Visit: landmarkslive.com