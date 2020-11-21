“It’s time to KISS 2020 goodbye”…

Legendary rock band KISS are set to throw a huge New Year’s Eve party at Atlantis, The Palm this year. The band shared a promotional video to their Youtube channel, telling fans to ‘KISS 2020 goodbye’.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the band shared that they’ll be spending $1 million (Dhs367 million) in pyrotechnics, to create one of the biggest shows Dubai has ever seen.

The huge show will be live-streamed to fans around the world, with registration costing $39 (Dhs143) to see the show online. Fans in the UAE will also be able to see it live, providing that they book a room at the five-star hotel.

“Kiss will be performing outdoors from Dubai’s Atlantis Hotel, and while a majority of fans will watch by stream, several thousand hotel attendees will be viewing from their balconies,” the Rolling Stone confirmed.

KISS are best known for their unique look, black and white make-up and hit songs such as I Was Made for Lovin You, and Rock and Roll All Nite.

The event plans to be one of the highest production live streamed experiences, with 250-foot (76 metres) stage, 4k cameras and huge pyrotechnics, and the hopes of securing a Guinness World Record, with 100-feet (30 metre) high flames in store.

If you want to be part of the action at Atlantis, The Palm, you’ll need to pre-register your interest on kiss2020goodbye.com.

Plenty of thought has been put into the live-streamed aspect though, with 50 cameras, 360 degree angles and a dedicated crew making it happen. The crew will be split into groups for safety, taking around 6,000 covid tests over a 13-day period.

New Year’s Eve will be the first time KISS has performed in 296 days, due to Covid restrictions. The band has been isolating with their families for the last eight months.

While we don’t have the full details on how guests in Dubai will be able to attend the event, we’ll be sure to update you when we have more information.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 31, 9pm onwards. kiss2020goodbye.com

Image: Getty