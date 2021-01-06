The region’s main art fair is back this year…

Last year, Art Dubai was one the events that sadly got postponed due to the pandemic, but this year the fair has announced that it will return for its 14th edition in the spring of 2021 at Madinat Jumeirah.

Taking place from March 17 to 20, the event will feature 85 galleries showcasing local and regional talent from 36 diverse countries. Known as the region’s main art fair, the four-day event this year will include new events that will bring several communities together, cultivate art engagement practices and highlight art across the global south.

Excited? Here’s what will take place during Art Dubai 2021.

While some art can literally make your jaw drop, seeing it happen right before your very eyes is another experience altogether. Which is why this year Art Dubai is including a new artist-led programme that is designed and led by the participating artists themselves.

Love to see the inner workings of some of these creative masterminds? At different locations around Dubai, you can meet the artists and get a deeper insight into their thinking process. From performances on the beach to guided tours at textile souks in Dubai’s old city, boat experiences around island, karaoke performances and more – these events are a great way to engage with the artists.

As for the art galleries for Art Dubai 2021, there are three main sections of the fair that aesthetes can check out. They are Art Dubai Contemporary, Art Dubai Modern and Bawwaba (meaning ‘Gateway’ in Arabic).

Art Dubai Contemporary features an exciting selection of 55+ galleries spanning from London to Kolkata, Tehran, Brussels, Riyadh etc.

Nine Dubai-based galleries will also be joining them namely Akka Project, Ayyam Gallery, Custot Gallery Dubai, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Leila Heller Gallery, Lawrie Shabibi, Meem Gallery, The Third Line and Zawyeh Gallery.

This year, Art Dubai Modern is its largest till date. It will feature distinct solo artist presentations with each gallery showcasing works by a leading regional modernist artist. Expect to see exceptional works of art by 20th-century modern masters working in specific geo-historical contexts across the MENASA region.

Now in its second edition, Bawwaba has been curated by Bombay-based cultural theorist and curator Nancy Adajania. This section serves as a portal of discovering works that have been created within the last year or for Art Dubai itself. It reinforces the fair’s focus on presenting current artistic developments.

View the full list of galleries participating in Art Dubai here.

As usual, we will keep you up-to-date on the events as they are announced closer to the festival.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre, Al Sufouh Road, Dubai, rom March 17 to 20. Tel:(0)4 563 1400. @artdubai

Images: Dubai Media Office and Art Dubai social