In a time where international travel is all but a distant memory, there’s never been a better time to explore some amazing places right here in the UAE. A new mystery glamping experience has launched here and it looks seriously idyllic.

With huge swathes of desert and beautiful natural beaches, the UAE is a haven for camping and glamping experiences. Dubai-based holiday home company Bnbme has just added bedouin camping to its repertoire.

The fun part? It’s a bit of a mystery. Choose from a glamping experience in the desert or at a beach and you won’t find out where you’re going until you make your booking. Prices start from Dhs750 per night.

Everything but food and drink is provided for you in the camping trip, including the tent, mattresses, bonfire, barbecue facilities, chairs, cutlery, first aid kit and also washing facilities. There will even be a singer.

In the desert experience, guests will be able to partake in a range of activities such as hiking, stargazing, sand surfing and watching the wildlife. Of course, you’re guaranteed some stunning sunrises and sunsets.

If you prefer to be closer to the water, opt for the beach glamping which will take place in ‘a secluded beach with breathtaking views’. Activities include swimming, snorkelling, sun bathing, water sports and building a bonfire.

Opt from a ground tent which includes two twin beds with mattress toppers, linen down feather pillows and a down feather duvet, priced at Dhs750 per night. Alternatively, opt for the luxury trailer tent with a Queen sized mattress in a luxury tent over a trailer.

Bnbme offers a range of accommodation for holiday stays across Dubai from Palm Jumeirah to Downtown Dubai. Soon, it’s set to expand its glamping locations to mountains in Ras Al Khaimah as well as wadis in an as-yet-undisclosed location.

Bnbme glamping, priced from Dhs750 per night. Book your trip here.

