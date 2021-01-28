Hit the road…

If it feels like it’s time to hit the reset button and escape the hustle and bustle of the city, why not book a last-minute glamping trip? There are plenty of amazing spots to visit in the UAE to take you back to nature.

Here are four of the coolest places to go glamping in the UAE this weekend…

Longbeach Campground RAK

For a wonderful break from the hustle and bustle of the city, head of to Longbeach Campground in Ras al Khaimah. This fantastic glamping spot offers everything from camping on the beach to cool safari tents, glamping pods and even a sunset terrace. Activities are aplenty from waters sports to pottery or even relaxing in the spa or by the pool. Breakfast and dinner are served on the beach from an array of live cooking stations. Relaxing indeed.

Longbeach Campground, Bin Majid Resort, Al Jazeera Al Hamra, Thursdays to Saturdays, from Dhs599. Tel: (800) 5700. binmajid.com/hotels/longbeach\

Starlight camping Dubai

Spend the night in a bubble tent with amazing views of the stars. This camping experience is a luxurious and roomy 30 square metre bubble tent, that comes complete with a queen size bed, curtains, sink and mirror. It’s got a semi see-through crystal roof too, which means you’ll feel like you’re sleeping directly under the stars. Everything will be set up for you in advance so no need to spend hours fiddling around with tent equipment.

Starlight Camping, Dubai Desert, from Dhs1,800 per night. Tel: (050) 345 5358. Facebook.com/Starlightcampuae

Camping Adventures Abu Dhabi

The island’s own private campsite, Bab al Nojoum is an attraction all of itself. There are an impressive 124 units of glamping accommodation to rent, including oceanfront tents, duplex tents and vintage campervans. Guests can revel in the alfresco life with barbecue and bonfire facilities, kayak hire, a beach cinema, kids playground, hammocks and assorted beach-based fun.

Open daily, facility hours vary, hudayriyatisland.ae

Glamping at Jubail Island Abu Dhabi

For a real slice of nature, you need to put Jubail Mangrove Park on your must-visit list. It’s a huge boardwalk through natural mangroves with kayaking, wildlife spotting and more. If you’d like to spend a little longer soaking up the fresh air and natural splendor of the island you can now ‘glamp’ on the island in one of a series of shorefront eco domes. On site you’ll find a spa, barefoot-luxury throughout, waterside dining and a roving green expanse for long walks, kayak trips or dawnlit yoga sessions. It’s a luxury, unique camping experience but one that doesn’t come cheap. Room nights start at Dhs1,800 (with breakfast).

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, Mangrove park open from 8am to 7.30pm daily, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10. Tel: (05) 63032423. park.jubailisland.ae. You can book stays and meals at Pura Eco Resort via the staypura.comwebsite.

Jebel Hafit Abu Dhabi

Part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jebel Hafit is Abu Dhabi’s tallest peak, located in Al Ain, about 90 minutes’ drive from the capital city. And the park has just reopened for a new winter season. You can bring your own tent or opt for traditional Bedouin-inspired tents (from around Dhs500); bubble tents — equipped with panoramic windows that are just perfect for star-gazing (from Dhs700); and luxury dome tents which come with AC, a TV and, excitingly a telescope (from Dhs900).

You can book your stay now at jebelhafitdesertpark.com, or by calling (03) 711 8362.

Images: Social/Provided